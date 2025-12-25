Orbán Viktorszentestekarácsony
magyar

PM Orban Reveals Why Christmas Is Special to Him + Video

In his year-end interview, Hungary's Prime Minister answered questions on a number of foreign and domestic policy issues, as well as lighter topics related to Christmas. Viktor Orban named two things that he considers most special about Christmas.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 25. 12:25
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
"When you were a child, what did you like most about Christmas?" Viktor Orban was asked in an end-of-year interview with TV2. As previously reported, during the conversation the Prime Minister responded not only to a wide range of foreign and domestic policy issues, but also to lighter questions connected to Christmas.

Viktor Orban revealed that the most memorable thing about Christmas for him is the smell of oranges, which he carries with him from his childhood, and that the whole family would gather on Christmas Eve. "We have five children, all of whom have already moved out. There are two occasions during the year when they come back and the family is together: one is Christmas, the other is Easter," he said.

For Christmas, the Prime Minister sent a message to Hungarians encouraging them to reinforce within themselves that there are things they have achieved in their own lives, and that these are successes that should be appreciated.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
 


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Vizi E. Szilveszter
idezojelekkarácsony

Karácsony a család ünnepe

Vizi E. Szilveszter avatarja

A Gyermek születése azt üzeni, hogy Isten a legnagyobb erőt a legkisebben mutatja meg.

