How Viktor Orban Is Sweeping The Country — We Show The PM’s Schedule For Next Week

“Next week we’re shifting into an even higher gear. Come, let’s show that we are the majority everywhere!” Viktor Orban wrote in a new social media post. The prime minister will still hold forums this week in Szentendre (March 20, 6 p.m.), Miskolc (April 21, 4 p.m.), and Hodmezovasarhely (April 22, 4 p.m.), and next week he will visit new locations day by day.

Next week, PM Orban will visit: