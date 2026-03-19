How Viktor Orban Is Sweeping The Country — We Show The PM’s Schedule For Next Week

“Next week we’re shifting into an even higher gear. Come, let’s show that we are the majority everywhere!” Viktor Orban wrote in a new social media post. The prime minister will still hold forums this week in Szentendre (March 20, 6 p.m.), Miskolc (April 21, 4 p.m.), and Hodmezovasarhely (April 22, 4 p.m.), and next week he will visit new locations day by day.
Next week, PM Orban will visit:
- • Kecskemet — March 23,
• Nagykanizsa — March 24,
• Esztergom — March 25,
• Torokszentmiklos — March 26,
• Veszprem and Gyor — March 27,
• Pecel — March 28,
• Bekescsaba — March 29.
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