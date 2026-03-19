Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026országjárás
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How Viktor Orban Is Sweeping The Country — We Show The PM’s Schedule For Next Week

Viktor Orban is stepping up his nationwide tour in the final stretch of the campaign. The prime minister will hold forums in several major cities again this week and will continue mobilizing supporters at additional locations next week.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 19. 10:52
PM Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department)
PM Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Next week we’re shifting into an even higher gear. Come, let’s show that we are the majority everywhere!” Viktor Orban wrote in a new social media post. The prime minister will still hold forums this week in Szentendre (March 20, 6 p.m.), Miskolc (April 21, 4 p.m.), and Hodmezovasarhely (April 22, 4 p.m.), and next week he will visit new locations day by day.

Next week, PM Orban will visit:

  •   • Kecskemet — March 23,
        • Nagykanizsa — March 24,
        • Esztergom — March 25,
        • Torokszentmiklos — March 26,
        • Veszprem and Gyor — March 27,
        • Pecel — March 28,
        • Bekescsaba — March 29.

    Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department)

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu