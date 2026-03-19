PM Orban Heads to Brussels: If There's No Oil, There's No Money

PM Orban uploaded a video of his remarks in Dunaujvaros to his social media. In the caption accompanying the video, he wrote: “I'm heading to Brussels, where I will say no to Mr. Zelenskyy’s blackmail!”

If there's no oil, there's no money,

– he said.

PM Orban underlined that the Ukrainians and President Zelenskyy have decided to place Hungary under an oil blockade and have shut off the Druzhba oil pipeline.

He is doing this because he has demands of Hungary that we — and I, personally — are not willing to meet. We cannot allow President Zelenskyy to extort us into forcing Hungary to detach itself from cheap Russian energy, and tomorrow in Brussels I will categorically reject this,

– PM Orban emphasized.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)