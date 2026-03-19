EU-csúcsUkrajnaOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban Heads to Brussels: If There's No Oil, There's No Money

Hungary's prime minister has set off for Brussels. Earlier, Viktor Orban emphasized at a campaign event in Dunaujváros that the Ukrainians and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have decided to place Hungary under an oil blockade and have shut off the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 19. 9:49
PM Viktor Orban at a campaign event in Dunaujvaros (Photo: PM's Communications Department)
PM Viktor Orban at a campaign event in Dunaujvaros (Photo: PM's Communications Department)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Orban uploaded a video of his remarks in Dunaujvaros to his social media. In the caption accompanying the video, he wrote: “I'm heading to Brussels, where I will say no to Mr. Zelenskyy’s blackmail!”

If there's no oil, there's no money,

– he said. 

PM Orban underlined that the Ukrainians and President Zelenskyy have decided to place Hungary under an oil blockade and have shut off the Druzhba oil pipeline.

He is doing this because he has demands of Hungary that we — and I, personally — are not willing to meet. We cannot allow President Zelenskyy to extort us into forcing Hungary to detach itself from cheap Russian energy, and tomorrow in Brussels I will categorically reject this,

– PM Orban emphasized.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

 

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