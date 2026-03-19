“How would you comment on the German chancellor’s remarks in the Bundestag that the €90 billion military loan intended for Ukraine must be disbursed urgently, regardless of any country opposing it?” The question was put to Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s foreign minister.
FM Szijjarto: Hungary Does Not Support €90Bn Military Loan For Ukraine + Video
In a video posted on his social media page, FM Szijjarto sharply criticized the German chancellor’s statement, saying Berlin does not tolerate dissenting opinions and would push through the €90-billion aid package for Ukraine in violation of EU rules. The foreign minister stressed that Hungary will not give up its national interests.
The Germans do not accept it when someone disagrees with them. The Germans accept only one answer, and that is ‘jawohl,’
– Mr. Szijjarto replied.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
“In other words: yes indeed. We are not a nation that says ‘jawohl’ to the Germans. We serve Hungarian national interests, and no one can hand over this €90 billion military loan to Ukraine as long as Ukraine keeps us under an oil blockade,” he emphasized.
It doesn't matter what the German chancellor says; the European rules are clear. It would only be possible to hand over the €90 billion by openly violating European rules, and if that happens, it will have very serious consequences for the future and functioning of the European Union,
– FM Szijjarto concluded.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!