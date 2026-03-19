Ukrajnahadikölcsönnémet kancellárSzijjártó Péter
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FM Szijjarto: Hungary Does Not Support €90Bn Military Loan For Ukraine + Video

In a video posted on his social media page, FM Szijjarto sharply criticized the German chancellor’s statement, saying Berlin does not tolerate dissenting opinions and would push through the €90-billion aid package for Ukraine in violation of EU rules. The foreign minister stressed that Hungary will not give up its national interests.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 19. 11:38
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, at a press conference announcing Metal Kingdom’s new investment on March 17, 2026. (Photo: MTI / Tamas Hathazi)
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, at a press conference announcing Metal Kingdom’s new investment on March 17, 2026. (Photo: MTI / Tamas Hathazi)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“How would you comment on the German chancellor’s remarks in the Bundestag that the €90 billion military loan intended for Ukraine must be disbursed urgently, regardless of any country opposing it?” The question was put to Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s foreign minister.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

The Germans do not accept it when someone disagrees with them. The Germans accept only one answer, and that is ‘jawohl,’

 – Mr. Szijjarto replied.

“In other words: yes indeed. We are not a nation that says ‘jawohl’ to the Germans. We serve Hungarian national interests, and no one can hand over this €90 billion military loan to Ukraine as long as Ukraine keeps us under an oil blockade,” he emphasized.

It doesn't matter what the German chancellor says; the European rules are clear. It would only be possible to hand over the €90 billion by openly violating European rules, and if that happens, it will have very serious consequences for the future and functioning of the European Union,

 – FM Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

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