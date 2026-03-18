Rendkívüli

Az olajos alvilágtól a háborús maffiáig – Pár éve, még bíróként Portik kivégzőemberét engedte ki a börtönből az aranykonvojos ukránokat védő tiszás ügyvéd

bayer showVálasztás 2026orbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: With a Brussels-Aligned Tisza-Style Liberal Government Hungarian Families Would Be Put at Risk of Fleecing + Video

The prime minister gave an interview to columnist Zsolt Bayer.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 18. 16:04
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We have entered the final stretch, from now on there are facts. Everything we see is different from what they sought to make us believe over the past one and a half to two years,” Viktor Orban said in a special edition of the Bayer Show on Hir TV. “The world has gone up in flames and it has become clear that security has gained in value,” the prime minister stated in the program hosted by Zsolt Bayer, columnist at Magyar Nemzet.

I'm ready to get started,

he said, speaking about the final phase of the campaign.

Regarding the March 15 Peace March, he said that a fantastic crowd could be seen. In his view, the event was a gathering of a political community preparing for victory.

“We are going through a period of great change,” the prime minister said about the global political situation. He believes that the previous world order is no longer viable. The major powers, as well as medium and smaller countries, are all seeking their place in this new world.

Our task is to arrive in the new era stronger. This is how a good government should guide the country through these few years,

he added.

The West Considers the War in Ukraine its Own

Speaking about the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the prime minister recalled that the West decided to treat it as its own war. He noted that then-US President Joe Biden had stated that the Russian leadership must fall. Viktor Orban took the view that when Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, that could have been the moment to stop, but Europeans instead said they wanted to continue the war.

Orbán Viktor, Magyarország miniszterelnöke
Photo: Nicolas Tucat /AFP

Among the winners of the war, the prime minister listed arms manufacturers and large energy companies. Cheap Russian oil is being pushed out of Europe so that others can sell their own products. He cited Shell as a textbook example. In his view, it is therefore no coincidence that in Hungary, a key figure of the opposition is linked to Shell. He also noted that bankers always profit the most from wars. He said these forces have not succeeded in Hungary because they are shown the door.

We can say no, a national patriotic government is capable of saying no. Other European governments cannot,

he added.

Threatening Tendencies Dominate in the European Union

According to the prime minister, over recent decades a network has been built in Europe that has provided substantial funding to intellectuals promoting liberal ideas, ensuring them a comfortable life and significant influence. He noted that these intellectuals have consistently concluded that the world faces problems that can only be addressed by political forces that transcend nations.

“But in reality, behind these problems there has always been a line of reasoning that  global governance is needed,” Viktor Orban argued. He emphasized that an idea is being built that national governments are no longer capable of solving problems and that a form of world governance is needed. He added that his view on the European Union has become more critical because threatening tendencies are now dominant.

Referring to the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the prime minister said it was a surreal experience that the German chancellor said nothing about it. He also noted that Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier shut down the gas pipeline toward Hungary.

Since the war in the Crimean Peninsula, we knew something like this would happen, and we had to build another pipeline bypassing Ukraine,

he said. He added that this idea reflects the brilliance of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, and without it Hungary would not have cheap gas today. Viktor Orban said it is now even more likely that the South Stream is at risk. 

He pointed out that oil can reach Hungary from two directions: through Ukraine and through Croatia.

Hungary Needs At Least Two Pipelines

The prime minister expressed astonishment at statements like those made by  Istvan Kapitany, the Tisza Party’s energy expert, who suggested that Hungary should break away from Russian oil through diversification.

Diversification means increasing the number of options. When you reduce them, that is the exact opposite of diversification,

he said. He underlined that Hungary needs at least two pipelines. He noted that there have been 22 disruptions in the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline so far, but they were always able to get it back up and running. Now, as the election is approaching, for some reason it is not being resolved, he said.

The prime minister stressed that in 2010 they set clear goals: that large parts of the energy, banking, media, telecommunications, and retail sectors should be in Hungarian hands. He said these goals have been achieved in energy, banking, and media.

Fifteen Trillion Forints Have Been Given to the Hungarian People

"They can't wait for my term as prime minister to end so that a government can come in with which they can strike a new deal to regain their positions,” Viktor Orban said. He highlighted that special taxes imposed on these sectors finance the 13th- and 14th-month pension payments, tax exemptions for mothers, and subsidized home loans at three percent interest.

“Over fifteen years, we have taken fifteen trillion forints from these sectors and given it to the people,” he added. He said large international capital has lost out on both in the restructuring of ownership toward national hands and through the tax system. He warned that Hungary would face plunder if a Brussels-aligned liberal government took power, but stated that his government is capable of protecting the people.

The Ukrainian Gold Convoy is Under Investigation

Regarding the Ukrainian gold convoy, Viktor Orban said a thorough, comprehensive investigation is underway. On Ukrainian threats, he said "they are unpleasant but must not lead to fear, because if you are under threat, you cannot seize opportunities for Hungary at that moment."

 The prime minister gave a hesitant 'yes' in response to the question of whether Hungary’s EU membership still makes sense. In his view, it is unclear what Europe’s purpose and mission are, but the world has changed and Europe has fallen behind in the modern era. He noted that he can perceive a sense of confusion among those European leaders who are aware of the problems.

"We Send the Russians Home"

“The story of Russian influence is pathetic,” Viktor Orban said, noting that Donald Trump had also been attacked with such claims. He said he is not aware of any Russian influence and called it a fairy tale.

We do not invite the Russians in, we send them home,

he declared.

Regarding the narrative of election fraud, he recalled that since 2010 the left has always prepared to claim fraud if they lose. However, the right has always won by such a margin that this claim could not be sustained.

The prime minister said he aims for three million votes and a two-thirds majority, though he noted that the chances of this now appear lower than before.

However, he expressed strong confidence in victory.

“I expect us to secure a confident victory. We still have a lot of work to do,” Viktor Orban said. At the end of the interview, he projected that after the April election, Hungary will be in a position where its European opponents will conclude it is better to reach an agreement with Hungarians.

I am not the one to spoil a good deal,

the prime minister said.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekhősök tere

Kiszámolták…

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Szakértők kiszámolták, hogy mekkora marha Szabó Andrea szociológus és „szakértői” csapata.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu