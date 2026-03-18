PM Orban: With a Brussels-Aligned Tisza-Style Liberal Government Hungarian Families Would Be Put at Risk of Fleecing + Video

“We have entered the final stretch, from now on there are facts. Everything we see is different from what they sought to make us believe over the past one and a half to two years,” Viktor Orban said in a special edition of the Bayer Show on Hir TV. “The world has gone up in flames and it has become clear that security has gained in value,” the prime minister stated in the program hosted by Zsolt Bayer, columnist at Magyar Nemzet.

I'm ready to get started,

he said, speaking about the final phase of the campaign.

Regarding the March 15 Peace March, he said that a fantastic crowd could be seen. In his view, the event was a gathering of a political community preparing for victory.

“We are going through a period of great change,” the prime minister said about the global political situation. He believes that the previous world order is no longer viable. The major powers, as well as medium and smaller countries, are all seeking their place in this new world.

Our task is to arrive in the new era stronger. This is how a good government should guide the country through these few years,

he added.

The West Considers the War in Ukraine its Own

Speaking about the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the prime minister recalled that the West decided to treat it as its own war. He noted that then-US President Joe Biden had stated that the Russian leadership must fall. Viktor Orban took the view that when Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, that could have been the moment to stop, but Europeans instead said they wanted to continue the war.

Photo: Nicolas Tucat /AFP

Among the winners of the war, the prime minister listed arms manufacturers and large energy companies. Cheap Russian oil is being pushed out of Europe so that others can sell their own products. He cited Shell as a textbook example. In his view, it is therefore no coincidence that in Hungary, a key figure of the opposition is linked to Shell. He also noted that bankers always profit the most from wars. He said these forces have not succeeded in Hungary because they are shown the door.

We can say no, a national patriotic government is capable of saying no. Other European governments cannot,

he added.