Peter Szijjarto: We Are Not Afraid of the Ukrainian Mafia or Ukrainian Thugs

Addressing participants in Kossuth Square at the largest Peace March of all time, a demonstration in support of the Hungarian nation, Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary is now saying no to blackmail directed against the country in an unprecedented way. “This is how we stand together as one nation. We will never allow anyone to drive a wedge between us and pit us against one another,” he said, also sending a message to ethnic Hungarians living beyond the borders, whom he also greeted in the crowd.

Kossuth Square on March 15 (Photo: Attila Polyak)

What does the Hungarian nation desire?

“178 years ago, the Hungarian people proved that there is strength in unity. When we speak together about what the Hungarian nation desires, it is heard throughout the world, from Brussels through Berlin all the way to Kyiv. The blackmailers are receiving a warning. The desire of the Hungarian nation in 1848 rang out clearly: let there be peace and freedom. We Hungarians want exactly the same thing today. 178 years later, our country is once again under the pressure of war and external blackmail,” Peter Szijjarto pointed out.

“For more than four years, a hopeless war has been raging. The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted almost as long as the world wars of the previous century. Destruction is ongoing, millions are falling victim, and an open manhunt is taking place in the streets,” he said, continuing:

“Every single day they want to drag us into this war. Every day there is some new provocation, some new pressure. Every day we make enormous efforts to stay out of this war,”

the foreign minister underlined.

The Brussels-Berlin-Kyiv axis, he said, had decided that they wanted to drag Europe into war and bring Ukraine into the European Union, but "we Hungarians all say no to this."

Szijjarto made clear that the peace of the Hungarian people and the security of Hungary are the most important priorities. “Let us make it clear that we owe Ukraine nothing: neither soldiers, nor money, nor European Union membership,” he stated.

He highlighted that in Brussels, Berlin, and Kyiv, everyone knows perfectly well that as long as Viktor Orban is prime minister, Hungary will stay out of the war, not a single soldier will be deployed to the Ukrainian front, Hungarian money will not be sent to Ukraine, and Ukraine will never join the European Union.