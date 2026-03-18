Viktor Orban’s Nationwide Tour: Kaposvar and Eger Stand Up for Peace, Next Stop Dunaujvaros

Viktor Orban’s tour continues, with the prime minister set to visit Dunaujvaros on Wednesday, where he will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. at Dozsa Gyorgy Square alongside local politicians of the governing parties. The prime minister will visit several more cities this week to meet people in person. The tour began in Kaposvar on Monday in Kaposvar, where Orban was greeted by a massive crowd, followed by a visit to Eger on Tuesday, where many also turned out to see him. After the success of the events in Kaposvar and Eger, a strong turnout is also expected in Dunaujvaros.

Viktor Orban was welcomed by a massive crowd in Kaposvar Photo: MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

Ruling Parties in the Lead

At the first two stops of the tour, Viktor Orban addressed several key issues in his speeches. In Kaposvar, the prime minister spoke in detail about upcoming developments in the city and also discussed the significance and stakes of the April 12 election.

There is an actor in this election who was neither invited nor expected. This actor is Ukraine, which is setting demands for Hungary.They want us to give up cheap oil, send them money, admit them into the European Union, and commit ourselves to supporting them. Hungary has refused these, and this is the source of the conflict,

he said in Kaposvar.

Viktor Orban also noted that a summit of EU prime ministers will be held in Brussels on Thursday, and Hungary can only withstand pressure if there is national unity.

The plan is clear. They want to install a government in place of the current one that will fulfill the demands of Brussels and Ukraine,

he said.

The wind is in our sails. We can win this election, and if we are determined, we will win it,

the prime minister emphasized.

International Big Capital Wants to Win the Election

Viktor Orban’s tour continued in Eger on Tuesday, where he met supporters at Dobo Square. Addressing the large crowd, the prime minister said he enjoys coming to Eger, and such meetings usually result in victory.

The city of Eger is a symbol of victory, and we will win in the April 12 election,

he underlined.

Large crowds also welcomed Viktor Orban in Eger (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

As in Kaposvar, the prime minister also spoke in detail in Eger about the dangers posed by the war.

When there is pressure, one must know how to say no. We must elect a government that has already proven itself and can say no,

he said. He added that throughout history there have been many instances when Hungarians wanted to stay out of war, but due to the incompetence of leaders, they failed.