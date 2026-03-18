PM Orban in Eger: Elect a Government That Can Say No to War! + Video

“I have come to make a request: support Gabor Pajtok to be elected as a member of parliament,” Viktor Orban said at the Eger stop of his tour. Eger has sent an excellent representative to parliament, one who has always fought bravely for the interests of the town and its region, the prime minister said.

The prime minister said he likes coming to Eger, and when they gather together in the town, it usually results in victory. “The city of Eger is a symbol of victory, and we will win in the April 12 election,” he emphasized.

“The residents of Kaposvar are sending the message that they will win. And if they can win there, then you must win here as well,” Viktor Orban said. The prime minister thanked the people of Eger for their support.

He went on to point out that Western Europe is suffering under the pressure of war: one million jobs have been lost, and entire industrial sectors are being dismantled.

This has not happened here because we did not send the money you generate to Ukraine,

he pointed out. He emphasized that since Hungarian taxpayers’ money was not sent to Ukraine, the government was able to fulfill its commitments. This made it possible to expand tax exemptions for mothers and introduce the 13th- and 14th-month pension payments.