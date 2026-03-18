PM Orban in Eger: Elect a Government That Can Say No to War! + Video
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s tour of the country reached its next stop in Eger, where local residents held a Peace March before the event. In his speech, the prime minister said that in April, everyone who understands that Hungary’s future depends on whether the government can keep Hungary out of the war will be needed. "We want peace, and even if pressure is put on us from Brussels and Kyiv, we must say no to war and to those who have made deals with Brussels in order to come to power," he stated.
Jobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.
“I have come to make a request: support Gabor Pajtok to be elected as a member of parliament,” Viktor Orban said at the Eger stop of his tour. Eger has sent an excellent representative to parliament, one who has always fought bravely for the interests of the town and its region, the prime minister said.
The prime minister said he likes coming to Eger, and when they gather together in the town, it usually results in victory. “The city of Eger is a symbol of victory, and we will win in the April 12 election,” he emphasized.
“The residents of Kaposvar are sending the message that they will win. And if they can win there, then you must win here as well,” Viktor Orban said. The prime minister thanked the people of Eger for their support.
He went on to point out that Western Europe is suffering under the pressure of war: one million jobs have been lost, and entire industrial sectors are being dismantled.
This has not happened here because we did not send the money you generate to Ukraine,
he pointed out. He emphasized that since Hungarian taxpayers’ money was not sent to Ukraine, the government was able to fulfill its commitments. This made it possible to expand tax exemptions for mothers and introduce the 13th- and 14th-month pension payments.
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The prime minister said that those who have children should not be at a disadvantage in their lives. “This is what fairness requires. We have taken important steps in this direction, and we will achieve this by the end of the next term ,” he added. He recalled that in 2010 the government promised to build a work-based society, emphasizing that in Hungary one must and can make a living from work.
When they took over governance, 3.6 million people were employed in Hungary, compared to 4.7 million today, and he believes this number will reach five million,
he noted.
“The homeland benefits more from honest physical work than from a smart intellectual who performs their job poorly. This is what a work-based society means, and we will continue this over the next four years,” he said.
The prime minister advised young people to make an effort to find their place.
Find a partner, start a family, love your homeland, and everything will fall into place,
he added.
“When there is pressure, one must know how to say no. We must choose a government that has already proven itself and can say no,” the prime minister declared. Throughout history there have been many instances when Hungarians wanted to stay out of war, but due to the incompetence of leaders, they failed, he added.
“We need a Hungarian government. There is no hostility in our hearts toward Ukrainians,” Viktor Orban said. He emphasized that after the outbreak of the war, Hungary did everything for the well-being of Ukrainian refugees: they were taken in and Ukrainian-language schools were opened.
They cannot ask us not to buy cheap oil, thereby ruining Hungary's economy, and then send our sons to die in the war,
the prime minister stressed. The Ukrainian president has no right to place Hungary under an oil blockade, he stated. “Ukraine cannot count on a single supportive decision from Hungary, neither here nor in Brussels, until they give us what is due to us,” Viktor Orban said. He noted that forty percent of Ukraine’s electricity supply passes through Hungary, but he would be cautious about shutting it off, since the Ukrainian people are not Hungary’s enemies and Hungarians also live in Ukraine. Therefore, this tool would only be used as a last resort.
The prime minister also pointed out that the old truth still applies: war is about money.
He pointed out that in reality, the goal is t obtain the money of Hungarians. A tax system was introduced in Hungary under which large international companies must pay part of their extra profits into the Hungarian budget, he explained. Over the past 15 years, he said, 15 trillion forints have been taken from large multinational companies and given to Hungarian families, pensioners, and workers.
“International big capital is preparing to win the election and take back the money we gave to the Hungarian people,” he said. He added that they will not allow Hungary to be cut off from cheap Russian oil imported by Mol, only to be forced to replace it with expensive fuel from Shell.
Nem adjuk oda a nagy nemzeti cégeinket a nyugati cégeknek. Akkor sem, ha az egész Tisza a feje tetejére áll We will not hand over our major national companies to Western corporations. No matter how hard the Tisza Party fights for this,
he added.
In closing, he asked the people of Eger for their support and said he is ready to continue protecting Hungary’s interests in the period ahead, but this is only possible with their backing. “I thank you for everything I have received in recent years,” Viktor Orban said, promising that in the coming days they will cover the entire country and ultimately achieve victory.
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There Is Direction, There Is a Future
“We in Eger have already seen what it is like when a city assembly is preoccupied with political battles. Eger is functioning, not perfectly, but it is functioning. There is direction, there is a future,” said Akos Vagner, mayor of Eger. He stated that today Eger and the government are moving in the same direction. Following consultations with Viktor Orban, Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar, and MP Gabor Pajtok, Eger received two billion forints in operational funding.
“We are building an alliance. It may not be spectacular, but we have achieved serious results,” the mayor said. He highlighted that fundamental development projects long discussed in Eger can now begin.
At last, we are not only talking about development, we are working on it,
he added. “If the people of Eger unite, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome,” the mayor declared.
Eger Is a National Memorial of Courage
After Eger's mayor, MP Laszlo Horvath, government commissioner for combating drug trafficking, also addressed the audience. He emphasized that Eger is and will remain a national memorial of courage, commitment, freedom, faith, and sacrifice. He said that for Hungarians, even in the most difficult times, the goal was not merely survival but endurance.
And we succeeded, we have remained who we were born to be,
he stated.
Horvath said that today, remaining means staying out. “We must stay out of a destructive, senseless, and aimless war that has nothing to do with us,” he stated. He warned that the most alarming issue is that certain opposition groups supported from abroad want to seize power at all costs, even if it means giving up Hungary's sovereignty and the achievements of the past 16 years.
On April 12, we will be many enough to reject all manipulation and interference coming from abroad. We will send everyone back to where they came from,
the politician said.
We Must Stand Up for Freedom
“We are uniting and standing up for our principles and our future,” said Zsolt Szabo, MP for Fidesz, pointing out that following the example of 1848, today as well Hungarians must stand up for freedom and unity. He said they are committed to preserving national independence. He noted that in the West there is an intention to ask Hungary for money, weapons, and soldiers for the war in Ukraine. “We firmly say no to this, and we will unite to ensure it does not happen. Our opponents carry risks,” he added.
Fidesz is the safe choice. Viktor Orban is the only person who can lead the country in peace in the coming years,
he said.
The Tisza Party's Path Is Deception
“The path of Tisza is deception, lies, and the service of globalist interests dressed in national colors,” said Gabor Pajtok. He described Peter Magyar and several leading politicians of the Tisza Party as lacking credibility. He added that nation-building and governance cannot be based on foreign interests, deception, and anger. In contrast, he said, the Fidesz–KDNP alliance represents consistent nation-building.
“The question of the election is which path we choose. For the majority of Hungarians, this cannot be a question,” he stated.
The Nationwide Tour
Following Sunday’s Peace March, Viktor Orban launched his nationwide tour on Monday in Kaposvar and continued it in Eger on Tuesday. Supporters gathered from 4:30 p.m. at Eszterhazy Square, from where the Eger's Peace March proceeded to Dobo Square. The march was led by political figures and prominent public figures of the region.
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
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