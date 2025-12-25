Hungary FM: June, Just the Usual Scenes + Video

In a video shared on his social media page, Peter Szijjarto recalled that he visited Russia in June, where, in his words, he was greeted by the usual scenes. The minister said that the Russian media regularly focuses its attention on the delegation during such visits, and he recollected a moment after a forum when he unexpectedly found himself surrounded by journalists while organizing his papers.
In the video, the minister said:
June, the usual scenes. When we are in Russia, the Russian media regularly, how should I put it, goes after us or pounces on us, or I do not know how to describe it. Do you remember this moment here? I was just sorting through my papers after some forum, and then I suddenly found myself face to face with a few journalists.
