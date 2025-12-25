Hungary FM: June, Just the Usual Scenes + Video

In a video shared on his social media page, Peter Szijjarto recalled that he visited Russia in June, where, in his words, he was greeted by the usual scenes. The minister said that the Russian media regularly focuses its attention on the delegation during such visits, and he recollected a moment after a forum when he unexpectedly found himself surrounded by journalists while organizing his papers.

Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow in June (Photo: AFP)

In the video, the minister said: