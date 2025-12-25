OroszországMoszkvaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: June, Just the Usual Scenes + Video

As the end of the year approaches, Peter Szijjarto has been recalling key moments from the past few months through a series of video retrospectives. In connection with the events in June, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade recalled his trip to Russia

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 25. 14:08
In a video shared on his social media page, Peter Szijjarto recalled that he visited Russia in June (Photo: AFP)
In a video shared on his social media page, Peter Szijjarto recalled that he visited Russia in June (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a video shared on his social media page, Peter Szijjarto recalled that he visited Russia in June, where, in his words, he was greeted by the usual scenes. The minister said that the Russian media regularly focuses its attention on the delegation during such visits, and he recollected a moment after a forum when he unexpectedly found himself surrounded by journalists while organizing his papers.

Szijjártó Péter júniuban Moszkvában járt
Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow in June (Photo: AFP)

In the video, the minister said:

June, the usual scenes. When we are in Russia, the Russian media regularly, how should I put it, goes after us or pounces on us, or I do not know how to describe it. Do you remember this moment here? I was just sorting through my papers after some forum, and then I suddenly found myself face to face with a few journalists.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto in Moscow in June (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Vizi E. Szilveszter
idezojelekkarácsony

Karácsony a család ünnepe

Vizi E. Szilveszter avatarja

A Gyermek születése azt üzeni, hogy Isten a legnagyobb erőt a legkisebben mutatja meg.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu