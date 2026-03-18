Janos Boka Issues an Ultimatum: As Long As There Is No Oil, There Is No Money

He said Ukraine has changed its position several times regarding why the pipeline is not operational, and from a technical standpoint, these explanations were not compatible; there was no coherent explanation regarding the condition of the pipeline or why it is not functioning. He added that Ukraine has so far refused to allow external parties to assess and inspect the condition of the pipeline. “If there is a fact-finding delegation that the Ukrainians actually allow near the pipeline, that could provide some guidance,” he said.

Hungary expects any such delegation to include experts from Hungary, Slovakia, and the companies concerned.

He also said that these companies have contracts with Naftogaz, and the oil transported through the pipeline is owned by Hungarian oil and gas company MOL, because the change of ownership takes place at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. He added that this falls under the requirement for good-faith cooperation between the contracting parties and should not be interpreted as a political gesture.