Janos Boka Issues an Ultimatum: As Long As There Is No Oil, There Is No Money

“As long as there is no oil, there is no money: until crude oil flows to Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungary will not support the approval of the ninety-billion-euro loan framework for Ukraine,” said Janos Boka, Hungarian Minister for European Union affairs, in Brussels on Tuesday.
No Substantive Response
At his press briefing following the General Affairs Council, Janos Boka said he had asked the Ukrainian deputy prime minister present at the meeting, who is also responsible for EU affairs, to immediately restart the Druzhba pipeline, but received no substantive answer. Regarding the section of the pipeline that runs through Ukraine, the minister said:
based on the available information, they believe that this pipeline is operational, and Ukrainian communications on the matter also confirmed this.
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