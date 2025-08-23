harcosok klubjaOrbán ViktorBarátság kőolajvezetékDonald Trump
PM Orban Delivers Strong Message on Oil Pipeline Attack

“Successful negotiations with the Russians. The Ukrainians shelled the Russian section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, but a technical solution has been found. Deliveries will resume within a week. Once again, we could not count on Brussels. In this matter too, they stood with the Ukrainians against us and the Slovaks. This is no longer a European Commission, but a Ukrainian one,” the Hungarian prime minister told the Fighters’ Club.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 23. 13:27
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)
On the Fighters' Club channel, Viktor Orban recalled that the Druzhba ("Friendship") oil pipeline was damaged again this week by Ukrainian forces. The strategically important pipeline system is still one of the key sources of energy supply for Hungary and Slovakia. As Magyar Nemzet has previously reported, the most recent attack has endangered both countries’ energy security.

Viktor Orban at Donald Trump's US estate. (Photo: Zoltan Fischer, Prime Minister's Office)

According to Viktor Orban, Russian partners agreed on a technical fix that will allow crude oil flows to restart within days. 

Successful negotiations with the Russians... In a week's time, the delivery will resume.

At the same time, the Prime Minister sharply criticized EU institutions for failing to support Budapest and Bratislava, accusing the Commission of serving Ukrainian rather than European interests.

Zelensky's move also sparked reactions internationally. President Donald Trump sent Orban a letter calling him a “friend” and expressing disapproval that the Kyiv leadership, funded by the United States, is endangering the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia.

The President's message is clear: America will not tolerate the targeting of its allies' energy supplies. A Republican youth organization likewise issued a statement in support of Hungary, declaring 

Ukraine has made a “grave mistake” by threatening the energy supplies of NATO member states and warns that this could prompt Washington to reconsider its support.

PM Orban's latest message stated: Hungary will do everything possible to guarantee its energy supply despite the war in neighboring Ukraine. However, he added that the issue now extends well beyond energy security alone.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

