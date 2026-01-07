Peter Magyar Obsessively Following PM Orban's Agenda Is Seen As a Risk Factor

Peter Magyar is making ever more obvious attempts to latch onto Viktor Orban's political activities. The reason for this is that both the leadership of the Tisza Party and its allies are fully aware of their increasingly stable disadvantage compared to the right wing, pointed out Janos Zila, an analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights.

Peter Magyar obsessively follows Viktor Orban

As is known,Viktor Orban held an international press conference on Monday. Just a few hours later, Peter Magyar attempted to copy the Prime Minister's performance. While PM Orban responded at length and calmly to dozens of questions, including openly provocative ones, Peter Magyar became visibly angry over the issues raised by the press, and his event attracted only minimal interest.

Peter Magyar Obsessively Follows Viktor Orban

This was not the first time Peter Magyar tries to copy the Prime Minister. A few days after Viktor Orban, as he does every year, attended the Balvanyos Summer Free University in Baile Tusnad and delivered a speech there, Peter Magyar decided to travel to Transylvania, where the Tisza Party organized a camp. The event was met with embarrassing indifference, with no more than forty or fifty people standing around, most of whom were activists transported from Budapest or staff of some leftist-liberal media outlets.

Don't show this, these few people, Peter Magyar burst out in Transylvania

The lack of interest was so striking that during the live broadcast it could be heard that Peter Magyar asked his crew not to show how few people were attending. Barely a week after the fiasco in Transylvania, Peter Magyar decided to follow the Prime Minister to Kotcse, where the civic, national side has held its picnic for decades. Although the appearance of the Tisza Party president failed to attract crowds, he remained convinced it was worth continuing to copy Viktor Orban. As a result, on October 23, the day of the Peace March, Peter Magyar announced his own march to Heroes Square. Later, the Tisza Party leader decided to run after the Prime Minister wherever the national side held anti-war rallies. This is how Peter Magyar ended up in Gyor, Kecskemet, and he also delivered a speech in Szeged.