PM Orban: Peace March Europe's Most Important Political Movement

Chants of "Viktor, Viktor!" filled the air as Prime Minister Viktor Orban stepped onto the stage during Hungary's October 23 state ceremony commemorating the outbreak of the 1956 Revolution. The applause was so thunderous that he could not begin his speech for nearly a full minute. "This can probably be seen from the moon," PM Orban began, referring to the enormous crowd before him. "Welcome, pilgrims of freedom!” he greeted the celebrating Hungarians, adding: "You have brought with you flags, faith, and hope, just as our heroes did in 1956."

Viktor Orban on stage (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Flags

"Today no gunfire echoes, but songs are heard. No blood is shed, but flags are flying,"the Prime Minister said. He emphasized that Hungarians are once again showing the world that Hungary does not forget, does not let go of the hands of its heroes, and is always capable of creating new ones.

"Welcome to the Peace March, the greatest political force in Hungary," said Viktor Orban, calling the Peace March the most important political movement in Europe today.

"For sixteen years, and who knows for how much longer, we have managed to keep Europe’s only conservative and national government in power. We have crafted Europe’s only national constitution. We have protected our borders and preserved Hungary as Europe’s only country free of migrants."

"We alone have driven LGBTQ activists out of our schools, thus protecting our children. For all this, I thank you."

The Peace March making its way to Kossuth Square to hear Viktor Orban’s speech ( Photo: Press Office of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet)

PM Orban added that there are many across Europe who "would give anything for a country like this." He added: "We did not have to sacrifice an arm or several years of our lives, because the Hungarian people stood up for themselves." The Prime Minister called it worthy and just that the Peace March gathered in Kossuth Square to honor the heroes of the revolution. It was at that moment, in 1956, when a nation once again dared to believe in itself, he said. "There is no such thing as impossible, only governments that lack faith and the will to act. That is why today we are not only remembering, but continuing what the heroes of ’56 began."