PM Orban: Peace March Europe's Most Important Political Movement

Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended special greetings to participants of the Peace March on Kossuth Square on October 23. In his speech, PM Orban called the Peace March Europe's most important political movement, which helped keep Europe's only conservative and national government in power for 16 years.

2025. 10. 23. 18:12
Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the October 23 state ceremony commemorating the outbreak of the 1956 Revolution (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the October 23 state ceremony commemorating the outbreak of the 1956 Revolution (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
Chants of "Viktor, Viktor!" filled the air as Prime Minister Viktor Orban stepped onto the stage during Hungary's October 23 state ceremony commemorating the outbreak of the 1956 Revolution. The applause was so thunderous that he could not begin his speech for nearly a full minute. "This can probably be seen from the moon," PM Orban began, referring to the enormous crowd before him. "Welcome, pilgrims of freedom!” he greeted the celebrating Hungarians, adding: "You have brought with you flags, faith, and hope, just as our heroes did in 1956."

Viktor Orban on stage (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Flags

"Today no gunfire echoes, but songs are heard. No blood is shed, but flags are flying,"the Prime Minister said. He emphasized that Hungarians are once again showing the world that Hungary does not forget, does not let go of the hands of its heroes, and is always capable of creating new ones.

"Welcome to the Peace March, the greatest political force in Hungary," said Viktor Orban, calling the Peace March the most important political movement in Europe today.

"For sixteen years, and who knows for how much longer, we have managed to keep Europe’s only conservative and national government in power. We have crafted Europe’s only national constitution. We have protected our borders and preserved Hungary as Europe’s only country free of migrants."

"We alone have driven LGBTQ activists out of our schools, thus protecting our children. For all this, I thank you."

The Peace March making its way to Kossuth Square to hear Viktor Orban’s speech ( Photo: Press Office of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet)

PM Orban added that there are many across Europe who "would give anything for a country like this." He added: "We did not have to sacrifice an arm or several years of our lives, because the Hungarian people stood up for themselves." The Prime Minister called it worthy and just that the Peace March gathered in Kossuth Square to honor the heroes of the revolution. It was at that moment, in 1956, when a nation once again dared to believe in itself, he said. "There is no such thing as impossible, only governments that lack faith and the will to act. That is why today we are not only remembering, but continuing what the heroes of ’56 began."

Without the Hungarians, Communism Would Never Have Fallen

According to Viktor Orban, "when the Hungarian heart beats, the whole world can hear it.
It heard it in 1956, and trembled with it. Budapest set an example for all the captive nations," he said, stressing that without the Hungarians, communism would never have collapsed.

"Today the whole world knows that the Hungarian people never give up on themselves," he said, describing the 1956 Revolution as the celebration of human dignity. Every nation has the right to live in freedom, in dignity, and in peace, he added.

Kossuth tér október 23. 1956-os forradalom Orbán Viktor
Vast crowds listen to Viktor Orban’s speech (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Viktor Orban noted that 1956 stands as proof that the Hungarian nation has always given more to the world than it has received from it. Since 1956, everyone knows that there exists a nation on this earth whose soul is inscribed with the word freedom, he said.

Recalling the trials of history, he said: "Whole regions of our country have been wiped out before, and we have fled by the thousands across the seas. What remained groaned under foreign occupation. Every foreign power sought to destroy our national consciousness and to falsify our history. That is why we had to take up arms and rebel, and why we must do it again and again whenever others try to dictate how we should live.

Freedom contains everything. When there is freedom, everything is possible, he continued. "We make no demands, we are unmoved by praise, we are not interested in rewards. We do not wish to conquer or to build empires. Nor do we want to tell others how to live, or lecture them on what the right way of life is. We ask only one thing: leave us alone, let us live in freedom!"

"We do not kneel, and we always have a few tricks up our sleeve. The Soviets have left, the IMF has gone home, and gone is pro-migration Brussels. None of them could swallow us, we got stuck in their throats, and in the end they were the ones who had to be glad to escape without greater harm," Viktor Orban said.

Brussels Goes to War, But We Will Stay Out

Brussels has decided to go to war, the Prime Minister said.

They have built a coalition of the willing — those willing to send others to die. 

They are ready to send even more weapons and money into Ukraine. PM Orban stated that if Brussels were not obstructing the peace mission of the American President, the war would already be over. "If Donald Trump had been president at the time, this war would never have broken out. And if he were not being sabotaged today, there would already be peace," he said, adding that "this is not our war."

"Not a single Hungarian stands alone," Viktor Orban said in his message to the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. Tens of thousands of soldiers are dying at the front, and that the war is also tormenting Hungarian lives, he said. "They have poured 185 billion euros into this hopeless war, and now they want to pull tens of billions more out of the pockets of European citizens, including ours."

"As long as the war continues, there will be no economic growth in Europe," Viktor Orban warned, adding that it is a miracle that Hungary is able to sustain both Europe’s largest home creation program and its largest tax-cutting revolution at the same time.

Kossuth tér október 23. 1956-os forradalom
Flags wave over Kossuth Square  (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Brussels, despite being out of money, still wants to fight. "That is why they want to raise taxes, tax pensions, and dismantle our utility cost reduction scheme," he said. According to the Prime Minister, while the EU talks about supporting Ukraine, what is really on the table is the division of Ukraine itself.

"Ukraine is no longer sovereign, no longer independent, and certainly not self-governing," PM Orban stated. Ukraine "treats Hungarians poorly", yet Hungary still helps promote a  peace agreement. "We are the only country in Europe where a peace deal can truly be achieved, and we are ready to provide the opportunity," he pointed out.

"We do not want, and we will not, belong to any alliance system with Ukraine. Neither in military nor in economic terms. Partnership, yes, membership, no. That is what Hungary’s national interest requires," he sated. PM Orban recalled that Hungary lost 660,000 lives in the First World War and 850,000 in the Second,  a total of one and a half million people. "If they had not perished, their grandchildren would have been born, and today we would not be worrying about population decline," he said.

We could not stay out of the first two great wars, but we will stay out of this one,

Viktor Orban pledged. 

 Viktor Orban: We Will Not Die for Ukraine — We Will Live for Hungary

"We are now a strong, sovereign nation. No matter how many times traitors shout 'Slava Ukraini', we say

Glory to Hungary!

"We will not die for Ukraine,  but rather live for Hungary," he emphasized. 

In five months, he said, the country will decide its own fate, he said. "Those of you who are here today know what must be done. When it is time to move, you will move together, and when the moment comes, you will use your pens. Just make sure the ballot paper doesn’t tear," he warned.

Kossuth tér október 23. 1956-os forradalom Orbán Viktor
Behind Viktor Orban on stage stood a number of well-known public figures and artists (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

PM Orban continued, saying that in the coming months, the task would be to speak with those Hungarians who have been misled. Its no their leaders we need to speak with, the have their masters. 

"But there are many Hungarians who believe they are standing up for a good cause when they support these puppet candidates sent to us from abroad," Viktor Orban pointed out, adding that Brussels today represents danger. What Brussels wants to bring to Hungary is not progress, but war. Those backing these puppet candidates, do not support a change of government, but rather the Brussels bureaucrats who do not support a better life but stand for higher taxes, taxation on pensions, abolishing the utility price cuts scheme, and cutting family support programs.

"We must try and speak with those who are misguided," he stressed.

When you are needed again, can your homeland count on you?

the Hungarian Prime Minister asked, turning toward the younger generations. Reality is being replaced by virtual spaces, and it is becoming hard to distinguish between manipulation and truth, he said.

"Hungary is real. Freedom is real, the same freedom your grandparents fought and died for. The attacks are also real. Our peace, our freedom, and our security are in danger. And it is also reality that you are needed so that we can protect Hungary," Viktor Orban said.

If young people want their actions to be weighty and serious, they should stand by the just cause, he said. "Protect what is the most precious. The Brussels empire wants you to become rootless Europeans without a homeland. It is time to rebel," said PM Orban, who believes that young people can also be patriotic, free and proud Hungarians. But first, you must tear out the Brussels IV drip. Wake up, rebel,  your homeland is calling you,” he added.

There Is Nowhere to Retreat

"We have only two choices left: war or peace," the Prime Minister stressed. "There is nowhere left to retreat. War would take away our future," he said. "Hungary stands in the way of the Brussels warmongers. In 1956, they came with tanks. Now they come with financial sanctions. Back then, they had their own enforcers in padded jackets, today they have their lackeys in slim-fit shirts pushing Brussels' master plan." However, the god news is that the pro-peace forces are already gathering.

Next year, Hungary must show the world that there is a nation in the heart of Europe that is not afraid to walk its own path, he said. "There is a nation that will not yield to blackmail, that will not back down in the storm of history."

"This is who we are, we Hungarians, the pilgrims of freedom."

"And as long as we stand here in this square, and as long as there remains even a single Hungarian on this earth, there will always be someone to say: there will be peace, because we want peace. There will be freedom, because we were born for freedom," said Viktor Orban in conclusion of his address.

Kossuth tér október 23. 1956-os forradalom Orbán Viktor
Viktor Orban received a big round of applause (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

