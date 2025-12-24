oroszországminiszterelnökháborúorbán viktor
PM Orban: Many Want War + Video

Western European leaders want war, the Hungarian prime minister said. In a post published on Facebook, Viktor Orban explained that this is not, of course, because they are evil. No, he said, they are driven by geopolitical or material interests

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 12. 24. 9:39
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Szeged on December 20, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer).
“It’s not that there is some master plan somewhere, with an evil figure sitting in the background pulling the strings,” PM Orban said in a video uploaded to his social media page. “What’s happening is that there is a military conflict, and everyone has begun looking for what opportunities it might hold for them.”

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns of the dangers of war (Photo: AFP)

The prime minister added:

That is why many people want war—but not all for the same reason. Let me mention a country that is very friendly toward us, despite occasional disagreements, a historically friendly nation. They always think that if there is a war involving Russia, it should be used to weaken Russia as much as possible, because they live with the belief that sooner or later Russia will pose a threat to them.

“There are also countries—smaller ones—that believe the Russians pose a constant and direct threat, since their countries previously belonged to the Soviet Union and might be taken back there. And then, of course, there are the great European traditions as well.”

Well, Russia was already attacked by, say, Napoleon, wasn’t it? And by Hitler. That didn’t work out for them. Now it will succeed for Kaja Kallas—obviously, that’s the idea,

Viktor Orban concluded in his video post.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Szeged on December 20, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister's Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer).

