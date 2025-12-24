PM Orban: Many Want War + Video

“It’s not that there is some master plan somewhere, with an evil figure sitting in the background pulling the strings,” PM Orban said in a video uploaded to his social media page. “What’s happening is that there is a military conflict, and everyone has begun looking for what opportunities it might hold for them.”
The prime minister added:
That is why many people want war—but not all for the same reason. Let me mention a country that is very friendly toward us, despite occasional disagreements, a historically friendly nation. They always think that if there is a war involving Russia, it should be used to weaken Russia as much as possible, because they live with the belief that sooner or later Russia will pose a threat to them.
