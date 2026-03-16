Peter Magyar and His Foreign Policy Chief Want to Cut Hungary Off from Cheap Russian Energy

As the outlet Ellenpont reported earlier, that Anita Orban built her entire career on breaking away from Russian energy sources and replacing them with American LNG.

Peter Magyar and Anita Orban (Source: Facebook)

The Tisza Party previously attempted to defend itself by claiming that Anita Orban had long since changed her position on the matter, but that is not true. According to the outlet, this is demonstrated, for example, by her 2019 presentation at an Atlantic Council conference in Istanbul. Even the title of the event is telling: New Regional Gas Marker Dynamics under LNG Expansion and the Shale Gas Revolution.

Ellenpont recalls that at the time, the Tisza Party politician’s employer was the global LNG company Tellurian. Anita Orban rose all the way to vice president at the organization, whose goal is to export the natural gas it produces to the world market in liquefied form, particularly to Europe and Asia. Even more importantly,

one of the largest owners of Tellurian, which employed Anita Orban, is BlackRock, and for a time the company was under contract with Shell, which was then also led by Istvan Kapitany.

The Atlantic Council, which gave the Tisza Party politician a platform to speak, is one of the best-known Atlanticist think tanks and a meeting place for American Democrats. David Koranyi, who has been linked to the rolling dollars, the foreign funding scandal of the opposition in the 2022 election, also serves there as an adviser.

In her presentation, Anita Orban told the audience that the global gas market had changed and that Europe had no choice but to respond in some way. She claimed that the American gas industry had been revolutionized by LNG production and argued that, because of increased overseas gas output, Central Europe could replace Russian gas.

Ellenpont pointed out that Peter Magyar’s foreign policy expert failed to mention one very important detail: procuring American LNG is far more expensive than Russian gas. While the latter arrives directly by pipeline, the former must go through several costly stages because of the distance, including liquefaction, cooling, maritime transport, and regasification, before it reaches the region. This also means that

with the proposal the Tisza Party politician outlined in Istanbul, the utility price cut scheme would become unsustainable.

That this was no coincidence is also clearly shown, according to the paper, by the fact that a year earlier, in 2018, the Tisza politician spoke in a similar vein in rather distinguished company: at a conference in Budapest organized by Naftogaz, Ukraine’s national oil and gas company, with the Regional Centre for Energy Policy Research (REKK) also involved in organizing the event.