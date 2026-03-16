Mate Kocsis: The Problem with Peter Magyar Is That He Will Not Be Able to Say No + Video

“It was impressive, it was huge, perhaps it was the largest so far,” Mate Kocsis, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader, said in his assessment of Sunday’s Peace March on the program The Hour of Truth on Monday, stressing that many people feel the election carries serious stakes.

Traditional domestic policy issues have taken a back seat, overshadowed by the foreign policy situation and the issue of war,

the parliamentary group leader highlighted, pointing out that so many people gathered for the Peace March because the majority of Hungarians clearly want to stand up for peace and for the pro-peace government. Mate Kocsis noted that the greatest problem at present lies in the statements made by European leaders, who want to turn the European Union into a military alliance and then send young people to Ukraine.

With Peter Magyar, there is no guarantee that he will be able to say no. If the Brusselites tell him that Hungarian money must be sent to Ukraine, he will simply nod along,

Mate Kocsis added.

Ukrainian Flag at the Tisza Party's Protest

Regarding the fact that a Ukrainian flag also appeared at Peter Magyar’s march yesterday, the parliamentary group leader emphasized that

there is nothing surprising about it. Ukraine was represented in significant numbers at yesterday’s protest. Few people know this, but there were several hundred paid Ukrainian applauders at the Tisza Party's demonstration yesterday.

Mate Kocsis then described the entire Tisza Party as a bluff and said that bluffing is Peter Magyar’s natural element.

The essence of the Tisza Party president is to present mediocrity, half-education, and insignificance as something special,

the politician added.

Threatening with Bloodshed

Commenting on Laszlo Mero’s statement that there could be bloodshed in Hungary after a victory by the ruling parties in April, Mate Kocsis said:

If the gentleman did indeed make such a statement, that is extremely serious and unacceptable.

The parliamentary group leader said the Tisza Party is clearly preparing for defeat, because they have been building a narrative about fraud for quite some time. He stressed that Peter Magyar is being helped in this effort by an international agent, Szabolcs Panyi.

This agent, who calls himself a journalist and works together with foreign services, is lying and even contradicting the Hungarian intelligence services in order to divert attention from the relationship between the Tisza Party and the Ukrainians,

Mate Kocsis stated. He said that none of the three Russian citizens mentioned by Szabolcs Panyi is in Hungary, and that partner services have sent no indication whatsoever that the Russians intend to interfere in the election.

Zsolt Tarkanyi’s Nazi Salute

Regarding the scandal involving the Tisza Party’s press chief, Mate Kocsis said