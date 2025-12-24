Hungarian Christmas Market Among Europe’s Most Beautiful

Once again, a Hungarian Christmas market has been ranked among the most beautiful in Europe, Csaba Domotor wrote on his social media page.

The MEP for Fidesz recalled that the Advent fair in front of St. Stephen’s Basilica in Budapest topped the list the list for several years. This year, the Christmas market in the city of Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, placed fifth, while

the ice rink set up in front of the Great Reformed Church in Debrecen received the title of Europe’s Best.

Budapest’s Advent fair at St. Stephen’s Basilica has been voted Europe's most beautiful Christmas market four times.