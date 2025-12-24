Lomnici added that Rutte’s statements are now being welcomed less by American interests and far more by the European arms lobby. France, Germany, and Italy form the backbone of Europe’s arms industry, with companies such as Thales, Dassault, Rheinmetall, Leonardo, and Airbus, while the United Kingdom (BAE Systems) and Sweden (Saab) remain key players. Relying on these countries and corporations, the EU aims to expand its own defense capacities by 2030 and reduce its dependence on the United States.

Moreover, the idea that Ukraine’s accession to the EU could eventually lead to young Europeans being called up for military service is not far-fetched. Over the past decade, the concept of conscription has made a comeback across the continent,

Lomnici explained. Lithuania reinstated the draft in 2015, Sweden in 2017, and Latvia in 2024. Norway and Denmark expanded conscription to include women, and in October 2025 the Croatian parliament approved mandatory service beginning in 2026. This brings the number of EU member states with active conscription to nine—Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, and Sweden—with Croatia joining in 2026.