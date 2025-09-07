PM Orban To Set Direction In Kotcse

PM Orban also underlined that Hungary’s new economic policy must remain neutral. In his view, this means resisting the formation of blocs in all shape or form, and staying out of conflicts that would force Hungary to take sides. He argued that Hungary should maintain deep economic ties with all partners for as long as possible.

He further noted that the economy should not be viewed through a political lens, but solely in terms of Hungary’s economic viability. He explained that the first element of economic neutrality is neutrality in financing. Speaking to journalists before the speech, Mr. Orban said that a new global economy had emerged and Hungary must adapt, which is why a new economic policy is needed — one whose heart and essence is economic neutrality.

Dangers and Opportunities

The 2023 Kotcse meeting primarily focused on this year’s European parliamentary elections. Three years ago, the main theme of the prime minister’s address was the war in Ukraine and its impact on Europe. At the 2021 event, Mr. Orban declared that even if the EU were to collapse, “we would be among the last to hold up the final beam.” In 2020, the picnic was not held due to the pandemic. At the last pre-pandemic meeting in 2019, Mr. Orban touched on a wide range of topics, from family policy and assessments of the domestic and international — largely European — political situation, to neighbourhood policy and its economic dimensions, and finally the question of Christian freedom.

After the 2018 election victory, two civic picnics were held. At the June gathering, Mr. Orban spoke about the stakes of the 2019 European parliamentary elections. He emphasized that Hungary faced enormous opportunities, as well as serious dangers. Migration topped the list of those dangers, but, he said, “here we are standing our ground successfully.” At the September 2018 picnic, the focus was on the renewal of Christian democracy, the preservation of national identity, and again the European parliamentary elections.

In his 2017 address, the prime minister highlighted the protection of Hungary’s borders, the safeguarding of families and jobs, and the maintenance of public security.

At the September 2017 gathering, he also remarked that since the Trianon Peace Treaty, Hungary had never been as strong as it is now, and that the Hungarian nation could once again influence the fate of the Carpathian Basin. In his 2015 speech in Kotcse, regarding the wave of illegal migration hitting Europe, Mr. Orban emphasized that it was not a matter of hundreds of thousands, but tens of millions of people, that the supply of migration was inexhaustible, and that nobody could force Hungary to accept a significant Islamic community.