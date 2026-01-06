Defamation Concerns Emerge Over Tisza Propaganda Publication

The December issue of Tiszta Hang (Clear Voice)—the propaganda paper of Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party—contains numerous statements that may constitute grave infringements of personal rights, including defamation and slander. Remarkably, despite the publication being saturated with falsehoods and incitement to hatred, it concludes with a soft-focus interview in which Peter Magyar—who has been accused of domestic abuse by his former wife and his former partner—speaks at length about how the holidays are, for him, a time of family love.

Tiszta Hang is pure propaganda, full of lies (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

A Nationwide Tour of Smiles—and Aggression

According to the propaganda paper distributed by the Tisza Party to voters’ mailboxes nationwide just before Christmas,

the Tisza Party’s national tour was a continuing story of smiles, handshakes, and brief conversations.

Reports from other media outlets on the tour, paint a very different picture. They make clear that the events were not limited to friendly encounters, but also included numerous hostile incidents involving participants and journalists—particularly those whom the Tisza Party leader labeled as linked to the government or who dared to express dissenting views. The eight-page Tisza-linked publication contains at least thirty false statements, distortions, and claims tantamount to defamation—each of which raises concerns over violations of personal rights.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet,

attacks on journalists at Tisza events took multiple forms. Verbal abuse was common, with reporters shouted down or obstructed while attempting to do their jobs. In several cases, physical violence occurred, with participants shoving or striking members of the press.

Video evidence shows attempts to destroy recordings made on site or to prevent their publication. Supporters of the Tisza Party repeatedly harassed reporters from Hír TV, while party parliamentary candidate Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi was caught on camera knocking over a journalist. Peter Magyar himself explicitly threatened members of the media by invoking his so-called “Road to Prison” program, while regularly behaving in an arrogant and aggressive manner toward outlets he deemed pro-government. Most recently, journalists from Patriota and Index were escorted out of Tisza events by security guards.