Tamas Menczer: Manfred Weber Is Europe’s Loudest War Agitator

Menczer appeared in a new video posted on his social media page, once again underlining the high stakes of Hungary’s elections.
In the video, Menczer emphasized that Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party, is the loudest pro-war agitator in Brussels, while Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party, acting as an outpost of the EPP, support everything that comes from that camp.
