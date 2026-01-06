Rendkívüli

Meghalt Tarr Béla

Tamas Menczer: Manfred Weber Is Europe’s Loudest War Agitator

The communications director of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance took to social media to highlight what is at stake in the upcoming parliamentary elections. In a video message, Tamas Menczer stressed that Manfred Weber and his political circle have already set a target date for when Europe is to be drawn into war—and that the Tisza Party fully supports this course.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 06. 14:23
Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)
Menczer appeared in a new video posted on his social media page, once again underlining the high stakes of Hungary’s elections.

Tamas Menczer emphasized that Manfred Weber and the Tisza Party would jointly lead Europe into war.
(Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)
 

In the video, Menczer emphasized that Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party, is the loudest pro-war agitator in Brussels, while Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party, acting as an outpost of the EPP, support everything that comes from that camp.

“Brussels has decided to go to war. The target date is 2030,” Menczer said, adding that this is precisely what is at stake in this year’s elections: will there be war or peace for Hungary?

Cover photo: Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, and Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

