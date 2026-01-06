Rendkívüli

Meghalt Tarr Béla

Magyar Caught Lying Again—Tisza MEPs Backed Brussels' Pro-War Proposals

At Monday's press conference, Peter Magyar claimed that the Tisza Party has never supported—and never will support—any decision that could lead to an escalation of the war. The record in Brussels tells a different story. In April, all of the party’s Members of the European Parliament—in Magyar’s absence—voted in favor of a budgetary strategy that explicitly commits to unconditional support for Ukraine and increased financial contributions.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 06. 11:37
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar (Photo: AFP)
According to the European Parliament’s (EP) official report on the April vote, the Tisza Party MEPs unanimously backed a budget strategy related to Ukraine. Every Tisza MEP voted “yes,” with one exception: Peter Magyar, who did not attend the session.

All MEPs of the Peter Magyar–led Tisza Party voted in favor. (Photo: AFP)

The adopted document lays out several clear EU commitments and policy directions concerning Ukraine.

The strategy states that Europe intends to continue providing full and unconditional support for Ukraine. It places particular emphasis on the country’s severe and immediate financial and defense needs, identifying their financing as a top priority for the European Union.

The document also calls on the EU to increase financial assistance to Ukraine. 

As part of this effort, it supports using the interest generated from seized Russian assets—funds earmarked for Ukraine’s reconstruction and for advancing the country’s bid for EU membership. The strategy further highlights the importance of holding Russia accountable for alleged war crimes, stressing that accountability is essential to addressing the consequences of the conflict.

During the vote, the Tisza Party’s MEPs—again, in Peter Magyar’s absence—unanimously supported the document.

The decision clearly reflects the stance of the Hungarian opposition party’s European parliamentary delegation on Ukraine-related financial and political issues. The outcome of the April vote shows that Tisza’s MEPs back Ukraine’s financial, political, and defense objectives within the framework of the current EU budget strategy. Their vote represents full acceptance of the principles and commitments laid out in the document.

Cover photo: Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar (Photo: AFP)

