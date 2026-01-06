Magyar Caught Lying Again—Tisza MEPs Backed Brussels' Pro-War Proposals

The adopted document lays out several clear EU commitments and policy directions concerning Ukraine.

The strategy states that Europe intends to continue providing full and unconditional support for Ukraine. It places particular emphasis on the country’s severe and immediate financial and defense needs, identifying their financing as a top priority for the European Union.

The document also calls on the EU to increase financial assistance to Ukraine.

As part of this effort, it supports using the interest generated from seized Russian assets—funds earmarked for Ukraine’s reconstruction and for advancing the country’s bid for EU membership. The strategy further highlights the importance of holding Russia accountable for alleged war crimes, stressing that accountability is essential to addressing the consequences of the conflict.