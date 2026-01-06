Rendkívüli

Peter Magyar Is Lying Through His Teeth

A representative of Patriots for Europe exposed the leader of the Tisza Party on social media. Csaba Domotor shared a video clip in which Peter Magyar is shown making statements that are plainly false.

2026. 01. 06. 12:54
Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief and European People's Party member (Photo: FREDERICK FLORIN /Source: AFP)
“The man seen in this video claims that the Tisza Party supports neither the migration pact nor migrant quotas,” the Patriots for Europe lawmaker wrote in his post accompanying the clip. Domotor shared the footage on his social media page, saying it clearly shows Peter Magyar lying.

Dömötör Csaba szerint mindenki láthatja, hogy Magyar Péter hazudik
According to Fdesz MEP Csaba Domotor, everyone can see that Peter Magyar is lying (Photo: Zoltan Vanik)

By contrast, it is a documented fact that Tisza Party MEPs voted—among other things during the EU budget vote—to accelerate the implementation of the migration pact. The proposal they supported also allocated billions in additional funding to replenish the EU’s migration fund, 

Domotor stressed in his post.

“It is just as undeniable a fact that the parliamentary group Tisza belongs to in Brussels—the European People’s Party (EPP)—has set the rapid enforcement of the migration pact as a top priority for 2025. This is explicitly stated in both the strategic document adopted at the EPP congress and in their official work program,” the lawmaker added.

Domotor noted that these documents are publicly available, yet “Peter Magyar, with the complicit assistance of media outlets and commentators financed from the same sources, denies them outright without batting an eye.”

In April, we will be able to pass judgment on this politics of deception—but more importantly, we will decide the future of Hungary’s migration policy, 

Domotor concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief and European People's Party member  (Photo: FREDERICK FLORIN /Source: AFP)

