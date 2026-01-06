Peter Magyar Is Lying Through His Teeth

“The man seen in this video claims that the Tisza Party supports neither the migration pact nor migrant quotas,” the Patriots for Europe lawmaker wrote in his post accompanying the clip. Domotor shared the footage on his social media page, saying it clearly shows Peter Magyar lying.

According to Fdesz MEP Csaba Domotor, everyone can see that Peter Magyar is lying (Photo: Zoltan Vanik)

By contrast, it is a documented fact that Tisza Party MEPs voted—among other things during the EU budget vote—to accelerate the implementation of the migration pact. The proposal they supported also allocated billions in additional funding to replenish the EU’s migration fund,

Domotor stressed in his post.

“It is just as undeniable a fact that the parliamentary group Tisza belongs to in Brussels—the European People’s Party (EPP)—has set the rapid enforcement of the migration pact as a top priority for 2025. This is explicitly stated in both the strategic document adopted at the EPP congress and in their official work program,” the lawmaker added.