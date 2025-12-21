Why Is Peter Magyar Silent on Europe's Most Important Issue? + Video

"The style of a political speech is always a matter of taste, but I have not heard a speech in a very long time that was delivered almost entirely by shouting. Of course, it is possible that I simply do not listen to Peter Magyar very often. More important than that, however, is what he spoke about and what he did not," Csaba Domotor wrote on his social media page in response to the Tisza Party's Saturday event in Szeged.

Peter Magyar (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)

The MEP for Fidesz emphasized that

in recent weeks, the number one topic in European politics has been the massive financial package intended for Ukraine. In particular, the central question has been how to cover the approximately 50 thousand billion forints planned for this purpose. There was not a single media outlet across the continent that did not feature the issue on its front pages, and there was not a single politician who did not take a position on it. Except for Peter Magyar, who remains silent. In his speech, he did not devote a single syllable to explaining what he thinks about this issue, which will impact every European country's budget for many years to come.

According to the MEP, the president of the Tisza Party remains silent because he sits among the loudest pro-war hawks in the European People's Party.

Ms. von der Leyen and Mr. Weber talked about nothing else all week, including at the plenary session in Strasbourg, than the duty of every member state to chip in for the next round of war funding. In the end, due to resistance from Belgium and the V3 countries, it was decided not to use frozen Russian assets, and to take out a joint loan, which we have stayed out of,

the politician added.

He also said that Peter Magyar failed to say a single word about the fact that just a few days ago, the MEPs of Tisza Party in Strasbourg also voted in favor of allowing Ukraine access to new EU funds designated for military purposes, which is yet another form of financing the war. This means that money taken also from Hungarian farmers will ultimately be spent by Ukraine.