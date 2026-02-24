PM Orban: We Will Not Let Big Capital Win + Video

– “Right now, 90 billion euros — a huge sum — should be going to Ukraine from the European Union. But now that the Ukrainians have blocked us, I had to signal to the Europeans that, unfortunately, we are blocking and vetoing this 90 billion euros. And until the oil arrives, there will be no money,” Prime Minister Orban recalled at his stop on the national tour in Sulysap.

– “We cannot allow ourselves to be treated like fools. We contribute to sending the money, and they stop the Hungarian oil on the Druzhba pipeline. They cannot expect this from us,” the prime minister emphasized.

Viktor Orban explained that countermeasures are necessary. He said in Brussels — where Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was present — that

Hungary will support no economic aid to Ukraine until oil flows again through the Druzhba crude oil pipeline.

PM Orban recalled his parliamentary remarks earlier that day, when he asked parties to help the government defend Hungarian interests. However, he said he observed that all opposition parties had sided with Ukraine against the government.

“Hungary is a country that must import both gas and oil. Based on this morning’s prices, we would have to pay $13 more per barrel if we sourced non-Russian supplies from the West. This means

gasoline prices would rise above 1,000 forints per liter,”

– Orban explained.

Hungary aims to maintain good relations with all its neighbors, particularly Ukraine, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Hungarians. Our goal is also to bring an end to the war, the prime minister emphasized Monday. He added that

this is why electricity exports from Hungary to Ukraine have not been stopped, because it would have primarily harmed Transcarpathian residents and local Hungarians.

– “I will see if we are forced to take this step, but it should be the very, very last resort, because we do not want to harm ourselves, the Hungarian people, or even the Ukrainian people. We only want access to the oil that is ours,” PM Orban declared.

He said the current situation in Ukraine is extremely dangerous because European funds are being used to arm and maintain an 800,000-strong army.

It is not in our interest to have an 800,000-strong army under Ukrainian command in our neighborhood.

– Our interest is that Europe reach an agreement with Russia, conclude a peace deal, limit the number of Russian troops near Ukraine, and also reduce the number of Ukrainian troops. Otherwise, we face a massive arms race, and our own resources would be drained by it. That is why our approach differs from Europe’s: the war must end. Our interest is to achieve peace as soon as possible through an agreement that secures us from Russia, does not hand us over to Ukraine, does not drag us into an arms race, and does not send Hungarian money to Ukraine. This is what we need. This is our policy, and I stand by it and represent it,” Viktor Orban explained.

We Cannot Let Big Capital Win

The government will not allow big capital to prevail or let the Tisza Party form a government in Hungary, Prime Minister Orban stressed on his social media, sharing a photo from his Sulysap forum.