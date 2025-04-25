At Thursday's meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) and the Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE), the parliamentary position on the European Defense Industrial Program (EDIP) was approved. In response to the decision, the EP delegation of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) emphasized:

It is unacceptable that, with the open and full support of the Tisza Party, the left-wing majority in the European Parliament would spend another five billion euros over the next two years on arming Ukraine, and under the pretense of defense industry integration, is in fact working to fast-track Ukraine’s EU accession process.

This once again proves that

the Tisza Party, serving Brussels’ interests, is working to prolong the war and push for Ukraine’s swift membership, disregarding the consequences harming the Hungarian people.



The original goal of the European Defense Industrial Program (EDIP) was to enhance Europe’s defense capabilities by boosting defense industry cooperation and investments. This goal alone would be worth supporting. However, with the now-approved document, the EP’s leftist majority — led by the EPP and Tisza’s Eszter Lakos — aims to send another five billion euros to further arm Ukraine and use defense industry integration to speed up the country’s EU accession.

According to MEP Kinga Gal, Thursday's vote is further proof that war psychosis continues to prevail in Brussels, and Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU remains a forced objective.

The adopted text treats Ukraine as equal to EU member states in the field of defense industry. The EP’s proposal would require Hungary alone to contribute about 45 billion forints over the next two years to further arm Ukraine. Defense policy remains a national competence, so such serious decisions cannot be made without consulting the Hungarian people,

se stated.

MEP Andras Laszlo stressed

The Tisza Party no longer even tries to hide the fact that it openly serves Brussels. Peter Magyar and his party represent Ukraine’s interests in Brussels. We refuse to send weapons to the Russia–Ukraine war; we stand for peace as soon as possible. The consultative vote Voks2025 carries historic significance. Manfred Weber and his loyal Hungarian disciples can be stopped by Hungarian citizens,

the MEP pointed out.

Cover photo: Kinga Gal, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI)