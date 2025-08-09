BloombergOTPpénzpiac
Leaks of Budapest Peace Talks Spark Surge in Hungarian Markets

The forint strengthened, and interest in Hungarian bank bonds increased.

2025. 08. 09. 10:26
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister's Political Director (Source: Facebook)
“The stock market doesn’t lie: peace is the strongest economic stimulus,” wrote Balazs Orban on social media.
The Hungarian Prime Minister’s political director pointed out that Bloomberg’s reports and the reactions of financial markets both show that the hope for peace is of enormous significance not only politically, but also economically.

“At the news of a possible U.S.–Russia summit, regional markets reacted immediately: the forint strengthened, OTP shares hit an all-time high, and international investor interest in Hungarian and Czech bank bonds grew. All this clearly shows that 

striving for peace is not only a moral duty, but also an economic interest.

"Stability, dialogue, and the power of diplomacy are more important today than ever. The pro-peace stance is therefore no longer just a matter of principle, but increasingly an indispensable factor in international economic thinking,” the politician posted.

