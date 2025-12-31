More Cash In Family Pockets As Support Schemes Expand In 2026

Hungarian families will receive even more support and tax relief in 2026, Robert Zsigo, parliamentary state secretary at Hungary's ministry of culture and innovation, said in a video posted on his social media on Tuesday.

“What does 2026 bring for families with children? More attention, more support, and continued tax cuts. From January, we will double the tax and contribution allowances granted for children. That means we will leave 20,000 forints a month with families with one child, 80,000 forints with those raising two children, and 198,000 forints with families raising three children,” Mr. Zsigo said.

Mothers raising three children are already exempt from personal income tax, and now mothers under the age of 40 with two children will also become exempt. As a result, their take-home pay will increase by one-fifth,

– the state secretary emphasized.

The full income of mothers aged under 30 will also become PIT-exempt. The CSED 100 program will also continue to provide assistance, ensuring that mothers receive their previous gross salary until their child reaches six months of age. The so-called childcare benefits (GYED) will also be increased: from January, the maximum amount will rise by 11 percent. Alongside these measures, the government will continue to support families’ child-rearing and home-ownership endeavors. Hungarian families can count on us in 2026 as well,

– Mr. Zsigo said.