Think Tank Chief: A Judge Crossing Into Politics Should Expect Backlash

Speaking about the court decision banning the distribution of a special edition of the Bors magazine, Miklos Szantho said he believes the limits of judicial independence end where political activism begins — and that public life has the right to call this out.

2025. 12. 31. 12:03
Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: AFP)
In his interview with the Mandiner news site Miklos Szantho, director general of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights, addressed the controversy surrounding the judicial decision that blocked the distribution of a special edition of Bors.

Photo: MTI / Zoltan Mathe 

Asked whether such a ruling in a politically sensitive case falls within the bounds of judicial independence, Mr. Szantho said that if a judge steps into politics, they must also accept it when politics responds. In his view, 

judicial independence does not amount to political immunity — especially when a judge’s political sympathies or public political activity come into question.

Responding to the suggestion that criticism of the ruling could be considered a political attack, Mr. Szantho said 

this was not an attack, but a legitimate public debate, in which society has the right to ask questions.

He emphasized that judges who take positions on political issues should temporarily step aside from adjudicating cases until the circumstances are clarified. At the heart of the debate, he said, lies the question of where the boundary runs between judicial independence and political activism—and whether public trust can be preserved when those boundaries become blurred.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: AFP)


