Failed Year for Peter Magyar as Party Chief Flops in Mobilization Race

Peter Magyar fell flat in the online sphere this year, as evidenced by the collapse of the “regime-change” membership program. Back in June 2024, he launched what he dubbed a revolutionary scheme, initially attracting a steady stream of dedicated supporters. By the beginning of this year, there were 23,000 subscribers to the program, but by year’s end, that number had barely surpassed 38,000.

Peter Magyar fell behind in the mobilization race (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)

Over the course of a year, his subscriber base grew by 15,000. This is 8,000 fewer than the increase seen between June and December 2024, leaving Mr. Magyar far from

his stated goal of reaching 50,000 “regime-change” members, as promised a year ago.

It’s worth noting that membership has steadily declined since the Tisza regime-change program launched, underscoring that opposition voters are disillusioning with Peter Magyar due to repeated scandals. Even despite waning interest, Mr. Magyar continues makiing a tidy profit off his followers: according to a form on the party’s website, supporters can donate various amounts to back the organization. The lowest-tier contribution is 3,000 forints, while 5,000, 10,000, and even 41,665-forint “VIP membership” options are available.

Peter Magyar's app empties out

But it’s not just the membership numbers that disappointed — this fall, the Tisza World app, launched to much fanfare, also witnessed a spectacular fiasco. In October, the Index news portal reported that nearly 20,000 users’ data leaked from the app, whose creation involved even Ukrainian developers. In the days and weeks following the data leak scandal, over 30,000 Tisza sympathizers stopped using the app altogether.

Later, the scandal worsened when a massive data dump appeared online, revealing 200,000 names and many other personal details, all originating from the Tisza World app. Initially, Mr. Magyar’s team planned to use the app to run their primary election, but instead they had to conduct the vote on the “Voice of the Nation” website. This was

because, as a result of repeated data leaks, the Tisza World app has virtually lost all of its uners.

The Tisza Islands are Invisible

The Tisza Islands are also a true reflection of the fact that Peter Magyar is struggling with some serious problems. In several districts of Budapest, there isn’t a single functioning Tisza Island. Problems extend beyond the capital: in Somogy County, only four Tisza Islands operate, and in the 58,000-strong town of Kaposvar, there is only one.

The situation in Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County is equally bleak. Here, outside the city of Nyiregyhaza, there isn’t a single Tisza Island. The county seat has four registered formations, only two of which are visible on Facebook for members.

Heves County hasn’t fared better; in Eger, no Tisza Islands are currently active. The same holds true for the city Salgotarjan - in Nograd County -, where no registered Tisza Island exists.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook)