Over the past year, numerous major Budapest cultural institutions have been built, expanded, or renovated with government support, beyond the Liget Budapest Project investments. The National Dance Theatre, for example, opened a completely new home in February 2019 . The nearly 7,000-square-meter facility was converted from the former GANZ factory in Millenaris Park, a historic industrial building. Equipped with state-of-the-art theater technology and unique architectural solutions, the building houses two theaters — one seating 368 and the other 120 — as well as two rehearsal rooms and a chamber hall, complete with supporting facilities and dressing rooms. Construction began in 2014, with a total cost of 4.6 billion forints.

Museum Garden Renovated in Record Time

The Museum Garden underwent a full renovation costing over 900 million forints. Reconstruction began in early 2018 and was completed by the end of summer. The project aimed to restore the garden on the grounds of the Hungarian National Museum to its historical authenticity while creating a modern, multifunctional green space. Utilities were upgraded, including nearly 3 kilometers of new water and sewer lines, and pedestrian walkways were installed to match the main building’s architectural style. By partially removing and redesigning unused pathways, 8,000 square meters of completely renewed planting were created, equipped with a garden irrigation system. Sculptures were restored, including the statue of Janos Arany along with its pedestal.

The Academy of Music also reopened with a gala concert on October 22, 2013, following its renovation. The project created a dual unit combining the 106-year-old Academy Concert Center with the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music. Functional practice spaces were established in the courtyards, while the basement now houses orchestra dressing rooms and practice halls.

New Image, New Brand

Renovations didn’t stop at physical upgrades. In the second half of 2014, a studio equipped with ten professional HD cameras and the latest audio-visual technology began operations. The Academy also refreshed its branding: the new logo features a golden laurel wreath, based on the ceiling design of the Great Hall, with a lyre at its center. Mid-2008, the institution received nearly 10.6 billion forints in EU funding for reconstruction, followed by an additional 2 billion forints from the Fidesz government in 2012.