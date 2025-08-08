lopásLondonbűncselekmény
Even Mexico Warns Its Citizens About London's Dangers

The number of thefts in London has risen to such a level that even Mexico is now warning its citizens to exercise additional precautions regarding themselves and their valuables when visiting the UK’s capital. The shocking number of cell phone thefts is only the tip of the iceberg.

2025. 08. 08.
A pilot project is currently underway in London where warnings like "Mind the Grab” are being painted onto the sidewalks of Oxford Street—one of the world’s most popular shopping destinations. The design, backed by the retail chain Currys, mimics the familiar “Mind the Gap” signs used on London’s underground rail platforms, V4NA writes.

Earlier, the police also launched a campaign to prevent phone thefts (Photo: AFP)

Citing a study, Crimestoppers announced the initiative on Wednesday, saying that 88% of Londoners consider mobile phone theft a “serious problem.” These crimes are typically carried out by cyclists or motorbike riders who snatch phones from the hands of distracted pedestrians.

According to a report by Breitbart News on the phenomenon, a spokesperson for Currys, which sells phones and other consumer tech devices, said:

Phone theft isn’t just about losing a device – it’s frightening, invasive, and cuts people off from their loved ones, their money, and their daily lives… This trial aims to raise awareness and encourage behavior changes to help people feel safer.

The Daily Telegraph notes that:

In 2024, on average one cell phone was stolen every fifteen minutes in London’s Westminster district.

Last month, Nigel Farage launched an anti-crime campaign, citing a survey showing that one in three Londoners has been a victim of phone theft. The former leading Brexit advocate, now one of the UK’s most popular politicians, believes that crime in London is significantly underreported due to a loss of public confidence in police action.

An analysis of insurance industry data from July revealed that two-fifths of all cell phone thefts in Europe occur in the UK.

In fact, 42% of all thefts in the UK happen in London, which means the capital alone accounts for 16% of all mobile phone thefts in Europe. The number of theft reports have skyrocketed by 425% in four years.

A police spokesperson stated that phone thefts are often committed by drug gangs, who have realized it’s more profitable and carries lesser punitive consequences.

Even Mexico Cautions Citizens Visiting the UK

Crime in the UK has worsened to the point where a growing number of countries are warning their citizens to take precautions when visiting Britain, The Telegraph points out.

Australia’s Smart Traveller government website has raised its travel advisory for the UK from Level 1 to Level 2, advising Australians to “exercise a high degree of caution” when in the UK. The warning notes that “petty crime is common, including pickpocketing,” and alerts travelers to ride-by thefts by criminals on scooters and bikes.

Two key pieces of advice from the site include: “Don’t keep money and valuables, such as mobile phones, in visible places,” and “Avoid putting valuables in your pockets.”

Australia uses a four-level warning system, with Level 1 indicating a country is “similar to Australia” in terms of safety, and Level 4 meaning “Do Not Travel,” due to “extreme risk to your health and safety.” The UK’s Level 2 rating reflects a “poor law and order environment” where violent crime is common and key public services like responsive policing may be lacking.

Australia is not alone in urging caution. The Telegraph found that several countries have issued new or updated warnings about rising crime in the UK in recent years. These include France, Canada, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, and—perhaps most surprisingly—Mexico.

The Mexican Embassy’s “travel advice” section warns that crime has increased in London, particularly in crowded areas, on the streets and on public transportation. It provides 16 tips on avoiding petty crime on the street, in hotels and while traveling in vehicles.

Avoid visibly using or wearing jewelry, cameras, mobile phones or other valuables,

the Mexican government advises.

The UAE Embassy website also warns travelers that there has been a recent rise in violence and stabbings in London, including multiple attacks against citizens from Gulf states. It writes:

We advise our citizens to be especially cautious, especially at night, and avoid wearing valuable items that might attract attention in public.

The UAE provides 12 safety tips for making heir citizens’ visit to London safer, including checking that hotel doors have functioning locks and latches.

Violence Rising Steeply on London’s Streets

Meanwhile, violent crime has increased by 30% during Sadiq Khan’s nine-year tenure as London mayor. In March, the Conservative party criticized him for offering a “woefully inadequate” response to phone thefts, dedicating only two sentences to the issue in his strategy for increasing police presence in the capital.

In early July, the UK’s Home Office posted on the X platform that:

Street crime is up 44%, shoplifting is at record highs, and there have been one million cases of antisocial behavior across the country.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: AFP)

