Even Mexico Warns Its Citizens About London's Dangers

A pilot project is currently underway in London where warnings like "Mind the Grab” are being painted onto the sidewalks of Oxford Street—one of the world’s most popular shopping destinations. The design, backed by the retail chain Currys, mimics the familiar “Mind the Gap” signs used on London’s underground rail platforms, V4NA writes.

Earlier, the police also launched a campaign to prevent phone thefts (Photo: AFP)

Citing a study, Crimestoppers announced the initiative on Wednesday, saying that 88% of Londoners consider mobile phone theft a “serious problem.” These crimes are typically carried out by cyclists or motorbike riders who snatch phones from the hands of distracted pedestrians.

Our team is attending @Currys ‘Mind the Grab’ campaign launch. A purple line has been added to the pavement on Oxford Street, aiming to encourage everyone to step back from the kerb (where most phone theft happens).@metpoliceuk @CityWestminster pic.twitter.com/t75GzLMbBP — Crimestoppers (@CrimestoppersUK) August 6, 2025

According to a report by Breitbart News on the phenomenon, a spokesperson for Currys, which sells phones and other consumer tech devices, said:

Phone theft isn’t just about losing a device – it’s frightening, invasive, and cuts people off from their loved ones, their money, and their daily lives… This trial aims to raise awareness and encourage behavior changes to help people feel safer.

The Daily Telegraph notes that:

In 2024, on average one cell phone was stolen every fifteen minutes in London’s Westminster district.

Last month, Nigel Farage launched an anti-crime campaign, citing a survey showing that one in three Londoners has been a victim of phone theft. The former leading Brexit advocate, now one of the UK’s most popular politicians, believes that crime in London is significantly underreported due to a loss of public confidence in police action.

An analysis of insurance industry data from July revealed that two-fifths of all cell phone thefts in Europe occur in the UK.

In fact, 42% of all thefts in the UK happen in London, which means the capital alone accounts for 16% of all mobile phone thefts in Europe. The number of theft reports have skyrocketed by 425% in four years.

A police spokesperson stated that phone thefts are often committed by drug gangs, who have realized it’s more profitable and carries lesser punitive consequences.

Even Mexico Cautions Citizens Visiting the UK

Crime in the UK has worsened to the point where a growing number of countries are warning their citizens to take precautions when visiting Britain, The Telegraph points out.