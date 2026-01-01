Sulyok TamásKapu Tibor2026köszöntő
President Sulyok: Let Us All Rediscover the Joy of Belonging Together

“May understanding and love prevail among us in the new year, and may we all rediscover the joy of belonging together,” Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok said shortly after midnight in his New Year’s address broadcast on public television.

2026. 01. 01. 11:34
Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok (right) and research astronaut Tibor Kapu deliver New Year’s greetings (Source: M1 / Screenshot)
The president welcomed the new year together with research astronaut Tibor Kapu on Hungary’s public media channels. President Sulyok wished strength and courage for all, so that people may recognize the good in one another and clearly see their personal goals—understanding that it is often setbacks that help guide us toward success.

“Let us not forget the message of ancient tradition: only together are we capable of achieving truly great things. Separated from one another, existence itself falters,” the president said.

He added that he wishes good health for everyone—Hungarians at home and abroad, and all who share this country with them.

“Wherever there is hardship, may there be sincere compassion, and may words of encouragement multiply,” the president said. He encouraged young people to find their happiness and learn how to succeed, while urging older generations to recognize the deeper lessons life has to offer.

“Let us discover the paths that lead to the beauty of nature and protect our world for future generations,” he said, expressing hope for continued international success in science, culture, and sport, and for a flourishing Hungarian identity both in the Carpathian Basin and around the world. He also reminded viewers that January 1 is the World Day of Peace.

“May 2026 bring the joy of peace to all of Europe,” 

he added.

Astronaut Tibor Kapu recalled that 2025 had been the most defining year of his life.

“This year, Hungarian words were spoken in outer space, and the Hungarian flag reached the highest altitude accessible to humankind. As a Hungarian, I was able to carry out scientific experiments in space—this was my mission. I am proud to have shown the world what we are capable of,” he said.

He emphasized that national achievements do not come about by chance, but through dedication, perseverance, courage, and a mindset that looks beyond individual interests toward the common good. These shared moments, he said, have bound the nation together through the centuries.

Greeting Hungarians around the world, Kapu noted that from space, national borders are invisible—just as they should be in our hearts.

“From space, our homeland, the beautiful Carpathian Basin, can be seen clearly,” 

he added.

The research astronaut also reminded viewers that Earth is our only home and must be protected. While disagreements are natural in public life, he said, far more unites than divides us. Looking ahead to 2026, he called for mutual respect, dignity, and hope.

“Alone, everything is difficult. Together, as fifteen million Hungarians, nothing is impossible,” he concluded.

 

               
       
       
       

