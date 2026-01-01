Rendkívüli

A svájciak is találgatnak, gyertya vagy tűzijáték okozhatta az újévi tragédiát + videó

Europe Will Pay the Price of Brussels' New Era, Balazs Orban Warns + Video

Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian prime minister, has warned in two recent Facebook posts that Brussels is already moving forward according to a predetermined script: accelerating Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and pushing through new austerity measures—despite the clear rejection of these plans by the Hungarian people.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 01. 14:43
Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian prime minister, speaking at a government forum in Szerencs, December 2, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Janos Vajda)
According to Balazs Orban, the direction of EU policymaking for the coming year is already taking shape. He stressed that Brussels is pressing ahead with fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU membership while shifting the financial burden of the war onto European citizens. These developments, he warned, could have serious consequences.

Orbán Balázs rámutatott, hogy Brüsszelben már most körvonalazódnak a következő év meghatározó politikai irányai
Balazs Orban pointed out that the key political directions for the coming year are already taking shape in Brussels. (Photo: AFP)

As the politician noted, the latest Brussels Playbook newsletter published by Politico reports that EU leaders are preparing to make Ukraine’s rapid accession one of their top priorities in 2026. 

This means that, alongside continued war financing, Brussels is pushing forward with accelerated EU integration for Ukraine—despite unresolved legal, economic, and security concerns.

Orban emphasized that the Hungarian people have already made their position clear: they do not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

He stated:

We will not allow Brussels to make decisions over the heads of Hungarians or at Hungary’s expense in 2026 either.

A Warning Sign for Europeans

Balazs Orban also drew attention to a recent study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a leading German economic research institute, which examined data from 20 countries over the past 150 years. The study found that wars are almost always preceded by austerity measures.

According to the research:

  • government debt rises sharply ahead of conflicts,
  • tax hikes are introduced and become permanent to finance the debt and
  • welfare and social expenditures are gradually scaled back, also becoming permanent features of fiscal policy.

This is exactly what we are seeing across Europe today. Countries whose leaders are politically committed to a war with Russia are already introducing sweeping austerity measures.

He added that Hungary now stands out as one of the strongest anti-war voices in Europe. For that very reason, he argued, Brussels is backing its political allies in an effort to engineer a change of government in Hungary—one that would bring the country into line with the pro-war camp.

It is not by accident that the Tisza Party, led by Peter Magyar, is preparing to introduce a sweeping austerity package modeled on similar European initiatives.

In the political director's view, Europe’s political elites intend to make ordinary citizens pay the price for their war policies through higher taxes, reduced benefits, and shrinking social support.

“As long as Hungary has a pro-peace majority, we will block this at every turn,” Mr. Orban declared, adding

There are two paths ahead: One leads to war, the other to peace and security.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian prime minister, speaking at a government forum in Szerencs, December 2, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Janos Vajda)

