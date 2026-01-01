According to Balazs Orban, the direction of EU policymaking for the coming year is already taking shape. He stressed that Brussels is pressing ahead with fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU membership while shifting the financial burden of the war onto European citizens. These developments, he warned, could have serious consequences.

Balazs Orban pointed out that the key political directions for the coming year are already taking shape in Brussels. (Photo: AFP)

As the politician noted, the latest Brussels Playbook newsletter published by Politico reports that EU leaders are preparing to make Ukraine’s rapid accession one of their top priorities in 2026.

This means that, alongside continued war financing, Brussels is pushing forward with accelerated EU integration for Ukraine—despite unresolved legal, economic, and security concerns.

Orban emphasized that the Hungarian people have already made their position clear: they do not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

He stated: