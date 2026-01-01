Europe Will Pay the Price of Brussels' New Era, Balazs Orban Warns + Video

According to Balazs Orban, the direction of EU policymaking for the coming year is already taking shape. He stressed that Brussels is pressing ahead with fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU membership while shifting the financial burden of the war onto European citizens. These developments, he warned, could have serious consequences.
As the politician noted, the latest Brussels Playbook newsletter published by Politico reports that EU leaders are preparing to make Ukraine’s rapid accession one of their top priorities in 2026.
This means that, alongside continued war financing, Brussels is pushing forward with accelerated EU integration for Ukraine—despite unresolved legal, economic, and security concerns.
Orban emphasized that the Hungarian people have already made their position clear: they do not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.
He stated:
We will not allow Brussels to make decisions over the heads of Hungarians or at Hungary’s expense in 2026 either.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!