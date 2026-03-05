PM Orban: Staying out Is Key in Next Four Years

Viktor Orban said that a test run already occurred four years ago, when a Ukrainian drone flew over Hungarian territory. “At that time we failed, but I sent everyone to a retake exam. Now we would pass,” he remarked. He added that he hopes soldiers will not have to appear on the streets, but if necessary he will not hesitate to deploy them.

Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

The prime minister also stated that the Tisza Party is receiving significant funding from Ukraine. He referred to a classified written report and suggested that “workers of the Hungarian public sphere” should request the declassification of the document if they want to know its contents.

If there is such a request, I see no obstacle to it, and everything will be found there,

he said, adding that the keepers of the classified material would decide on declassification. Asked how much money is flowing from Ukraine to the Tisza Party, PM Orban replied: “significant.” He added that the funds are being used to build IT and mobilization systems. When the interviewer noted that under Hungarian law such funding would constitute a crime if proven, the prime minister said he hopes that the appropriate legal proceedings are already underway.

PM Orban added that he had said everything he could on the matter and recalled that foreign interference also occurred in the previous election campaign, referring to the issue of the so-called “rolling dollars”. At that time, the State Audit Office imposed heavy financial penalties.

He emphasized that the government side does not support any parties or political forces abroad. However, it does have allies because European politics is organized through party alliances. “But dollars, euros, or any money cannot be rolling there,” he said, because that would violate sovereignty and break the law.

Asked whether Hungary had turned to the European Union or NATO regarding the violation of Hungarian sovereignty, the prime minister replied that NATO does not deal with political matters and that appealing to Brussels would be pointless because political opponents are financed from there as well.

You do not need to believe in conspiracy theories to imagine what a huge stone would fall from hearts in Brussels and Kyiv if the national government in Hungary lost the election. That is what they are waiting for and working toward. They support these actors financially and politically. I cannot ask for help from someone who is colluding with my opponent against me,

the prime minister said.

Viktor Orban also said that, according to the chairman of Hungary’s energy company MOL, there is no obstacle to transporting cheap Russian oil to Hungary through Croatia via the Adriatic route. He added that if Hungary were to support Ukraine with money and weapons, allow Ukraine to join the European Union, or give up blocking the 90-billion loan linked to the oil blockade, Brussels would be very pleased.

“The most important question for Europe’s future is whether Hungary has the right to stay out of a mistaken military concept leading to war. We are not important to the European Union because our GDP or our army is large. Hungary is important because it represents a dangerous example,”

the prime minister said.

He stressed that the real question is not whether cooperation with the European Union is possible, but what Hungary’s national interest is. Giving money to Ukraine, he said, would mean Hungary would also join the group of countries forced to impose austerity measures. Elsewhere in Europe, he added, there are no benefits because those countries’ money is going to Ukraine.

For Hungary, peace is the most important strategic issue, Viktor Orban said.

The prime minister also spoke about how Fidesz enjoys lower support among those with higher levels of education. He explained that graduates see the world differently than manual workers. There are parties that continue to stand on the ground of common sense and reject highbrow intellectual arguments about the things of life.

According to the prime minister, many such ideas have already failed in the West, including migration policies and the values of multiculturalism. The liberal world has come to an end, he said, and Donald Trump is the symbol of that change.

Speaking about cases involving bailiffs, the prime minister said that the prosecution service operates independently of the government. He emphasized that he never interferes in matters where intervention would be inappropriate and that he strictly observes constitutional rules. Hungary has a parliamentary system, not a presidential one, he said.

Regarding the battery factory in the town of God, Viktor Orban stated that no problems have occurred outside the plant itself.

Concerning incidents inside the Samsung facility, the prime minister said that the authorities are investigating everything.

Hungary has the strictest environmental regulations in place. The safety and health of Hungarian people come first,

he said, highlighting that no formal complaints had been submitted, which is why the government had not discussed the matter at a cabinet meeting. “We will protect every person,” he stated.

Speaking about the case connected to the correctional institution in Szolo Street, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that in the first stage the perpetrators slipped out of the authorities’ hands. A second procedure was launched one or two years later, when they were finally able to catch them. He said the lessons had been learned and a systemic reform had been introduced. Previously, correctional institutions had been overseen by the social sector, but this approach did not work. As a result, these institutions were placed under the authority of the prison service. Although the individuals involved are young people, they are still offenders, PM Orban explained. In his view, the current system will work better than the previous one.

Referring to recent comments by Peter Magyar, who called for fixing fuel prices, the prime minister said that

the demand by the Tisza Party's leader is nonsense.

Fuel prices are high because there is a war going on and because the Ukrainians are blocking Hungary's access to cheap Russian crude oil, while Peter Magyar and his colleagues support Ukraine's policies and are responsible for this situation, the prime minister stated, adding that the Tisza Party's expert is lying or simply lacks information when he says that fuel taxes are high.

Viktor Orban said the government does have a plan for introducing a maximum price if necessary, but he would prefer to avoid implementing it.

Asked about the possibility of a televised debate between prime ministerial candidates, PM Orban said he only debates with sovereign individuals. He does not consider the leader of the Tisza Party to be sovereign, because the Ukrainians and Brussels are holding him in their hands.

“I would not recommend that any Hungarian prime minister enter into a debate with a person financed from abroad,” he said. Viktor Orban added that he debates with Peter Magyar’s “masters” in Brussels every week and occasionally also with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he described as Peter Magyar’s “brother in arms.”

The prime minister said that Fidesz is performing well and dismissed opinion polls suggesting that the governing parties are not leading.

“We are on track for victory. Why should we speculate about defeat?” PM Orban asked. He said he does not believe the surveys indicating otherwise and argued that the real question is not whether he believes them, but whether they are relevant.

Hungarian society and the governing parties stand on the same side regarding major civilizational questions, he stated. He pointed out that the government had implemented measures during the current term that were not promised during the 2022 campaign, citing the Home Start program and the introduction of a 14th-month pension payment as examples.

Looking ahead, he said the decisive issues will be Ukraine and energy. Hungary must stay out of the war, and he does not see any other political force capable of keeping the country out of the conflict. When I add all this up, we have to win,

he said.

Viktor Orban also said that after the election the country must function as one. According to the prime minister, technological has made it it possible to remain anonymous, and as a result opponents have become enemies. He said the pro-government community is broadly characterized by civic culture and an effort to follow Christian teachings. PM Orban added that he is proud of his political community and that he himself has invested a great deal of work in building it. He also noted that the most active supporters are the easiest to reach.

In the end there will be a major mobilization race. In the end we must bring every supporter to the ballot box. If we succeed in that, we will be fine,

the prime minister said regarding the election outlook.

Speaking about child poverty, Viktor Orban said the risk rate in Hungary stands at 23 percent. The EU average, he added, is 24.2 percent, which is higher than Hungary’s figure. Hungary’s rate is also high, he acknowledged, but “we are doing this well. We just have not finished the job.” He said that the share of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Hungary is 19 percent, compared to an EU average of 21 percent.

According to the prime minister, the most important priority is to increase wages and ensure that everyone has a job. If people have work, child poverty can be addressed; if there is no work, only welfare remains, he said, adding that he still sees around 300,000 people who could be integrated into the labor market.

He noted that indicators began to improve immediately when child-related benefits were linked to employment. The recent 11 percent increase in the minimum wage, he said, primarily helps those below the middle class rather than the middle class itself. He also pointed out that full tax exemptions for mothers with children benefit everyone. The government’s strategy, he said, is to ensure that people who raise children do not end up with a lower standard of living than those who do not have children.

Asked about the Democratic Coalition’s demand to abolish voting rights for ethnic Hungarians living outside Hungary’s borders, Viktor Orban said elections in Hungary are properly supervised by electoral authorities and anyone who commits fraud is held accountable.

Responding to suggestions that elections might be postponed, the prime minister said such claims are nonsense. He added that stability itself is a value. Hungary has never held early elections, precisely because the state has a self-defense function.

When asked whether he could imagine cooperation with a strong opposition if the party alliance of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) wins but faces a powerful opposition in parliament, Viktor Orban said he can work with anyone.

The homeland can never be in opposition. The homeland stands above us.

He emphasized that stability, institutions, and statehood all have a self-defensive function in Hungary. Some nations, he said, have an instinct that without stability, order, governance, and a clear direction they will fall apart. He believes Hungarians are such a nation. Therefore, institutions must be respected and elections must be taken seriously, because they hold the country together. State institutions must operate honestly and properly, elections must be organized fairly, conducted properly, and the results must be accepted, he said. This, he stressed, is not a party issue.

Asked whether, if he wins the election, he could imagine cooperating with Peter Magyar on certain issues, PM Orban said he can cooperate with anyone. There is no one he would automatically exclude from cooperation. It may not always feel comfortable or be something he would be proud of, he said, but that is ultimately irrelevant, Viktor Orban emphasized.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) and host Egon Ronai during the broadcast of the program Merleg, streamed on ATV’s YouTube channel on March 4, 2026 (Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)