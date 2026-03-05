As reported earlier, Peter Szijjarto held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Russia's leader had also consulted with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding the release of prisoners of war of Hungarian nationality holding Hungarian citizenship. Following the talks in Moscow, Hungary's Foreign Minister announced that after a phone conversation with Hungary's Prime Minister, President Vladimir Putin decided that the two prisoners of war listed in the records—both ethnic Hungarians and Hungarian citizens—could return home.
Two Hungarian POWs Return Home + Video
During the night, two ethnic Hungarian prisoners of war from Transcarpathia returned home from Russian captivity after being sent to the front through forced conscription by the Ukrainian TRC. The prisoners arrived back on Hungarian soil together with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. Their relatives were waiting for them at the airport.
Speaking at a press conference held at the airport, Peter Szijjarto emphasized: “For four years now, a completely senseless war has been taking place in Ukraine, a war that should never have broken out in the first place. But even after it began, the senseless killing should certainly have come to an end two months later during the peace negotiations in Istanbul.”
Peter Szijjarto pointed out:
The reality is that every single day in the war brings more deaths and more suffering, and it is obviously heartbreaking to see the human suffering that this war causes.
He added:
We Hungarians must stand up for peace with all our strength, and our most important task is to never allow Hungary to be dragged into this war taking place in our neighborhood,
Minister underlined:
Hungary must stay out of the conflict and must protect every Hungarian from the consequences of the war and from the war itself.
Peter Szijjarto also stated that the situation surrounding conscription in Ukraine is unacceptable.
It is unacceptable that open manhunts are taking place on the streets of Ukraine, and it is scandalous that there is no accountability and no consequences for forceful conscription in Europe in the 21st century.
He emphasized that Hungary’s government will continue to stand up for its citizens.
"As long as there is a sovereign national government here in Hungary, we will stand up for every Hungarian whom they want to make a victim of this war against their will."
További IN ENGLISH híreink
The minister also noted that many ethnic Hungarians have been taken to the war.
On the way home, we we discussed that many Hungarians were taken into the war. Many have died, many have disappeared, and some were taken prisoner. Now the two of them have been able to return home and they are safe. (…) They no longer have to return to the war. Almost exactly 24 hours ago we set off from this very place, and we set off with the aim of coming home with more people than those who left. As you can see, we succeeded, thank God.
Cover photo: The Transcarpathian prisoners of war arriving on Hungarian soil (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary's Defense Minister: Another Mission Completed Successfully! + Video
Transcarpathian-Hungarian prisoners of war return home.
PM Orban: Troops Deployed to 75 Locations, Risk of Ukrainian Sabotage High + Video
Hungary's government has set up a fact-finding committee.
PM Orban: Staying out Is Key in Next Four Years
The core of the Middle East conflict has already moved into Western Europe, PM Orban warned.
Hungary FM: More of Us Returned Than Those Who Left
Hungary has freed Transcarpathian-Hungarian prisoners of war.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary's Defense Minister: Another Mission Completed Successfully! + Video
Transcarpathian-Hungarian prisoners of war return home.
PM Orban: Troops Deployed to 75 Locations, Risk of Ukrainian Sabotage High + Video
Hungary's government has set up a fact-finding committee.
PM Orban: Staying out Is Key in Next Four Years
The core of the Middle East conflict has already moved into Western Europe, PM Orban warned.
Hungary FM: More of Us Returned Than Those Who Left
Hungary has freed Transcarpathian-Hungarian prisoners of war.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!