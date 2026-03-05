Two Hungarian POWs Return Home + Video

The minister also noted that many ethnic Hungarians have been taken to the war.

On the way home, we we discussed that many Hungarians were taken into the war. Many have died, many have disappeared, and some were taken prisoner. Now the two of them have been able to return home and they are safe. (…) They no longer have to return to the war. Almost exactly 24 hours ago we set off from this very place, and we set off with the aim of coming home with more people than those who left. As you can see, we succeeded, thank God.

Cover photo: The Transcarpathian prisoners of war arriving on Hungarian soil (Photo: Istvan Mirko)