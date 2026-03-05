Having been released, the prisoners of war arrived home aboard an aircraft of the Hungarian Defense Forces, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said.
Hungary's Defense Minister: Another Mission Completed Successfully! + Video
Another humanitarian mission by the Hungarian government has been successfully carried out: the released Transcarpathian-Hungarian prisoners of war have arrived in Hungary, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky announced on social media.
The released Transcarpathian-Hungarian prisoners of war have arrived in Hungary aboard an aircraft of the Hungarian Defense Forces,
the Hungarian the Defense Minister wrote on his social media page.
The Defense Minister also made it clear:
As long as the current government leads Hungary, we will not be plunged into the war!
The most important goal is to preserve peace and ensure the security of the Hungarian people, he said emphasizing the government's position.
Cover photo: Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky (Source: Facebook/Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky)
