Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced on his Facebook page that with Hungary’s mediation, prisoners of war were able to return home from the Russia–Ukraine war.
Hungary FM: More of Us Returned Than Those Who Left
With Hungary’s mediation, Transcarpathian prisoners of war were able to return home from the Russia–Ukraine war. In a post on Facebook, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto disclosed that the mission’s goal was for more people to come back home than those who set out, and this goal was achieved. The Foreign Minister stressed that Hungary continues to stand up for peace and will do everything to stay out of the war.
In his post, the minister wrote: “Almost exactly 24 hours ago we set off from this very place, and we set off with the aim of coming home with more people than those who left. As you can see, we succeeded, thank God.”
Peter Szijjarto also pointed to the consequences of the war, emphasizing that the conflict claims new victims every day and causes severe human suffering.
The reality is that every single day in the war brings more deaths and more suffering, and it is obviously heartbreaking to see the human suffering that this war causes,
the post says.
The Foreign Minister highlighted that for Hungary, standing up for peace remains the most important priority.
We Hungarians must stand up for peace with all our strength, and our most important task is to never allow Hungary to be dragged into this war taking place in our neighborhood,
he wrote.
Hungary must stay out of the conflict and must protect every Hungarian from the consequences of the war and from the war itself, he added.
Cover photo: Returning prisoners of war (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
