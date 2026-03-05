Rendkívüli

Zelenszkij életveszélyesen megfenyegette Orbán Viktort + videó

magyar honvédségzelenszkijczepek gábororbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Troops Deployed to 75 Locations, Risk of Ukrainian Sabotage High + Video

Hungary's government has set up a fact-finding committee.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 05. 15:54
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor (Source: Facebook/Orban Viktor)
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor (Source: Facebook/Orban Viktor)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary's Defense Council is in continuous session to ensure Hungary's peace and security, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated after the Wednesday meeting of the Defense Council that reviewed the measures required due to Ukraine's oil blockade and the war in the Middle East. He warned that Europe's terror threat had risen due to the Middle East conflict, prompting Hungary to bolster public safety with increased police and military patrols. PM Orban said that 

he has instructed law enforcement to take the strictest possible action against individuals linked to extremist Islamist groups. 

He further warned that special attention must be paid to critical energy infrastructure, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had declared his intention to prevent Russian energy from reaching Europe.

Therefore every energy facility that uses Russian supplies may become a target of Ukrainian sabotage operations,

he stated. For this reason, the government must strengthen the protection of Hungary’s energy infrastructure. PM Orban noted that the Nord Stream pipeline had also been blown up by the Ukrainians. Presenting the latest report he received, the Prime Minister said that soldiers of the Hungarian Armed Forces have been deployed at 75 sites.

He also announced that the government has decided to set up a fact-finding committee, led by energy ministry state secretary Gabor Czepek, in order to to assess the Druzhba pipeline's condition on-site.

We demand that President Zelensky allow our inspectors into Ukraine and permit an examination of the pipeline. Hungary won't allow itself to be pressured. We will resist Ukrainian blackmail, break the oil blockade and block any EU decision benefiting Ukraine until this issue is resolved,

Viktor Orban concluded his statement.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bailey Schwab
idezojelekegyesült államok

A Trump-doktrína és az iráni háború

Bailey Schwab avatarja

Az amerikai katonai erő alkalmazása a perzsa állam ellen missziókiterjesztéshez vezethet.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu