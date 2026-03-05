PM Orban: Troops Deployed to 75 Locations, Risk of Ukrainian Sabotage High + Video

Hungary's Defense Council is in continuous session to ensure Hungary's peace and security, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated after the Wednesday meeting of the Defense Council that reviewed the measures required due to Ukraine's oil blockade and the war in the Middle East. He warned that Europe's terror threat had risen due to the Middle East conflict, prompting Hungary to bolster public safety with increased police and military patrols. PM Orban said that

he has instructed law enforcement to take the strictest possible action against individuals linked to extremist Islamist groups.

He further warned that special attention must be paid to critical energy infrastructure, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had declared his intention to prevent Russian energy from reaching Europe.

Therefore every energy facility that uses Russian supplies may become a target of Ukrainian sabotage operations,

he stated. For this reason, the government must strengthen the protection of Hungary’s energy infrastructure. PM Orban noted that the Nord Stream pipeline had also been blown up by the Ukrainians. Presenting the latest report he received, the Prime Minister said that soldiers of the Hungarian Armed Forces have been deployed at 75 sites.

He also announced that the government has decided to set up a fact-finding committee, led by energy ministry state secretary Gabor Czepek, in order to to assess the Druzhba pipeline's condition on-site.

We demand that President Zelensky allow our inspectors into Ukraine and permit an examination of the pipeline. Hungary won't allow itself to be pressured. We will resist Ukrainian blackmail, break the oil blockade and block any EU decision benefiting Ukraine until this issue is resolved,

Viktor Orban concluded his statement.