Fidesz Starts New Year With Clear Advantage as Tisza Loses Ground

With parliamentary elections to take place in April, the coming months promise to be intense in Hungarian politics. Although the official campaign period - starting fifty days before polling day - has not yet begun, both sides have already been mobilizing supporters. The governing parties have moved decisively, while the opposition has struggled to maintain momentum.

Both sides will be focused on mobilizing their voters and winning over additional voters. In this situation, it is worth reviewing how the right and left wings are approaching the final stretch.

A Strong Start to the 2026 Election Year

Following a series of successful initiatives in 2025, Fidesz–KDNP enters 2026 with confidence. The party began mobilizing early, launching the “Fighters’ Club” initiative and later expanding its grassroots outreach through the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) movement. These efforts culminated in a nationwide anti-war tour, with packed events held in the last two months in Gyor, Nyiregyhaza, Kecskemet, Mohacs, and Szeged.

All five events were sold out—clear evidence, supporters say, of the broad public backing for the government’s pro-peace stance.

The DPK movement’s first nationwide gathering in September, along with the October 23 Peace March, also drew massive crowds, reinforcing the sense of growing momentum behind the governing coalition.

Polls Show a Widening Gap

In addition to grassroots mobilization, government policies aimed at supporting families and retirees are bolstering Fidesz-KDNP’s position. Measures such as the “First Home” housing program, the introduction of a 14th-month pension payment, and the expansion of income tax exemptions for mothers have strengthened voter support.

According to the Hungarian Social Research Institute—widely regarded as the most accurate pollster during the 2022 election—Fidesz–KDNP now holds a commanding lead over the Tisza Party.

By the end of 2025, the governing alliance had widened its advantage month by month to 13 percentage points.

Current figures place Fidesz–KDNP at 51 percent, while the Tisza Party seems to have hit a plateau at 38 percent. If an election were held this Sunday, only three parties would enter parliament: Fidesz–KDNP, the Tisza Party, and the Our Homeland Movement, which would narrowly clear the threshold at 5 pecent.