DPK Anti-War Rallies Score Breakthrough Success, Arenas Packed Nationwide + Video

The nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) has visited five cities in recent weeks, drawing massive crowds at every stop. Turnout for DPK’s anti-war rallies across Hungary are a clear sign of the broad public support behind the pro-peace position. The highlight of each event was the appearance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who delivered in-depth assessments of both domestic and international political developments.

Máté Patrik
2025. 12. 22. 15:06
Janos Lazar and Viktor Orban at the DPK anti-war rally in Szeged (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
The final anti-war rally of this year’s DPK tour was held on Saturday in Szeged. The Pick Arena was filled to capacity as former President Janos Ader addressed the crowd, followed by a joint “Lazar Info” Q&A forum featuring Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar and Prime Minister Orban. After the success of the September DPK gathering and the October Peace March, the prime minister announced the nationwide tour to personally connect citizens determined to work for their country.

DPK gyűlés Szeged Orbán Viktor
The Pick Arena in Szeged was packed to capacity (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

According to the organizers, the overwhelming success of the DPK’s first national meeting in September prompted the movement’s founders to launch the countrywide tour. The goal of the large-scale anti-war rallies was to stand together against war. Prior to the Szeged event, DPK members held four additional rallies:

  • November 15 in Gyor,
  • November 29 in Nyiregyhaza,
  • December 6 in Kecskemet, and
  • December 13 in Mohacs.

All five events were sold out, underscoring the depth of public support for the peace camp. Given the scale of the success, it is highly likely that the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) will launch another anti-war tour during the spring election campaign.

PM Orban Makes the Case for Fidesz at DPK Rallies

At each DPK gathering, Prime Minister Orban offered a detailed overview of the political situation at home and abroad. In Szeged, during the Lazar Info forum, attendees were able to question him directly. Asked why voters should support Fidesz in 2026 after sixteen years in government, Mr. Orban responded:

If there is no Fidesz, there are no one million new jobs, no secure old age—but there is war and a lot of migrants. Without Fidesz, there is no party.

He also emphasized that Fidesz–KDNP is a community capable of consistently producing leaders suited to the needs of the Hungarian people and the nation.

That is our greatest strength,

the prime minister added.

“I took on the task of changing the fate of the Hungarians—the fate others assigned us after World War I. They wanted us to be small and poor. I want Hungarians to be strong and prosperous, and I’m not finished yet,

Viktor Orban declared.

 

Bokros Has No Place in Governing Parties’ Worldview

At the Mohacs rally, Fidesz parliamentary leader Mate Kocsis addressed the audience, while Prime Minister Orban sat down for an interview with TV2 host Eva Andor. During the discussion, Orban spoke about ex-Finance Minister Lajos Bokros, who has recently appeared around the Tisza Party:

We don’t fit into Lajos Bokros’s worldview—and he doesn’t fit into ours.

PM Orban summarized that citizens expect three bare minimum basic things from the economy: a roof over their heads, jobs, and a decent old age.

Bokros wants none of these. He wants our money. He doesn’t want affordable loans for young people, he calls a work-based economy nonsense, and pensioners can fend for themselves as far as he’s concerned,

the prime minister remarked.

2026 Election Will Decide Everything

At the Kecskemet DPK rally, Balazs Orban, the prime minister’s political director, delivered a speech, followed by what many described as a major comeback: a conversation between Viktor Orban and Jeno Csiszar. 

After 27 years, My Father's World is back,

the prime minister quipped, referencing Csiszar’s iconic youth radio show from the late 1990s. Csiszar, currently lives in Milan, where he is in diplomatic service.

Jeno Csiszar and Viktor Orban at the DPK meeting in Kecskemet (Photo: Attila Polyak)

In Kecskemet, Orban warned:

war is not far away—politically speaking, it is already close. European leaders have decided that Europe is heading toward war, with official plans calling for readiness by 2030 as they build a wartime economy.

The prime minister stressed that the 2026 election would be the last before a looming war threat reaches Hungary. The government elected in 2026, he said, will be the one tasked with defending Hungary and steering the country away from a likely approaching conflict.

The government we elect in 2026 will determine our fate when it comes to war,

PM Orban emphasized.

He added that a Brussels-aligned government would drag Hungary into the war, while a national-minded government would give the country a chance to stay out of it.

From Moscow to Nyiregyhaza

At the Nyiregyhaza stop of the DPK tour, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister’s Office, spoke first, followed by a conversation between Viktor Orban and Gyula Tarczy, editor-in-chief of Nyiregyhaza Television and the Nyiregyhazi Naplo. The prime minister shared details of his Moscow trip the day before, saying Hungary is on the right path by urging Ukraine to pursue peace—for Hungary’s sake and for Europe’s.

Nyíregyháza, 2025. november 29. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (a színpadon, j) a digitális polgári körök által szervezett háborúellenes gyűlésen Nyíregyházán 2025. november 29-én. Mellette Tarczy Gyula, a Nyíregyházi Televízió főszerkesztője, moderátor. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
A huge crowd gathered in Nyiregyhaza for the anti-war rally (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office/Zoltan Fischer)

PM Orban noted that, just as with illegal migration, more and more people are coming around to his position, and Hungary will ultimately win the debate on the war. He also highlighted the success

of defending Hungary's utility price caps and outlined upcoming development projects in counties bordering Ukraine.

 

Hungary Can Contribute to Peace

At the first stop of the DPK tour, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto delivered a speech, followed by a conversation between Prime Minister Orban and TV2 host Gergo Vaczi. Orban explained that Hungary stands for peace because Europe is standing on the brink of war.

Europe’s leaders are going to stumble—wander blindly—into a war,

he warned.

Hungary can contribute to peace, but we cannot create peace on our own. The key question is whether, if we fail to convince the rest of Europe, we can stay out of the war,

 Orban said, adding that this depends on whether Hungary’s leaders are sovereign enough to resist being dragged in.

He concluded by stressing that 

the decisions taken by the Hungarian government since 2010 have all served the goal of keeping the country out of war.

Cover photo: Janos Lazar and Viktor Orban at the DPK anti-war rally in Szeged (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

 

