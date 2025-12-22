DPK Anti-War Rallies Score Breakthrough Success, Arenas Packed Nationwide + Video

The final anti-war rally of this year’s DPK tour was held on Saturday in Szeged. The Pick Arena was filled to capacity as former President Janos Ader addressed the crowd, followed by a joint “Lazar Info” Q&A forum featuring Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar and Prime Minister Orban. After the success of the September DPK gathering and the October Peace March, the prime minister announced the nationwide tour to personally connect citizens determined to work for their country.

The Pick Arena in Szeged was packed to capacity (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

According to the organizers, the overwhelming success of the DPK’s first national meeting in September prompted the movement’s founders to launch the countrywide tour. The goal of the large-scale anti-war rallies was to stand together against war. Prior to the Szeged event, DPK members held four additional rallies:

November 15 in Gyor,

November 29 in Nyiregyhaza,

December 6 in Kecskemet, and

December 13 in Mohacs.

A DPK-országjárás mind az öt rendezvénye telt házas volt, ami jól mutatja, hogy a békepárti álláspont mögött rengetegen sorakoznak fel.

All five events were sold out, underscoring the depth of public support for the peace camp. Given the scale of the success, it is highly likely that the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) will launch another anti-war tour during the spring election campaign.

PM Orban Makes the Case for Fidesz at DPK Rallies

At each DPK gathering, Prime Minister Orban offered a detailed overview of the political situation at home and abroad. In Szeged, during the Lazar Info forum, attendees were able to question him directly. Asked why voters should support Fidesz in 2026 after sixteen years in government, Mr. Orban responded:

If there is no Fidesz, there are no one million new jobs, no secure old age—but there is war and a lot of migrants. Without Fidesz, there is no party.

He also emphasized that Fidesz–KDNP is a community capable of consistently producing leaders suited to the needs of the Hungarian people and the nation.

That is our greatest strength,

the prime minister added.

“I took on the task of changing the fate of the Hungarians—the fate others assigned us after World War I. They wanted us to be small and poor. I want Hungarians to be strong and prosperous, and I’m not finished yet,

Viktor Orban declared.

Bokros Has No Place in Governing Parties’ Worldview

At the Mohacs rally, Fidesz parliamentary leader Mate Kocsis addressed the audience, while Prime Minister Orban sat down for an interview with TV2 host Eva Andor. During the discussion, Orban spoke about ex-Finance Minister Lajos Bokros, who has recently appeared around the Tisza Party:

We don’t fit into Lajos Bokros’s worldview—and he doesn’t fit into ours.

PM Orban summarized that citizens expect three bare minimum basic things from the economy: a roof over their heads, jobs, and a decent old age.

Bokros wants none of these. He wants our money. He doesn’t want affordable loans for young people, he calls a work-based economy nonsense, and pensioners can fend for themselves as far as he’s concerned,

the prime minister remarked.