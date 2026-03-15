Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor nagy vállalást tett: Ebben a felfordult világban is megőrizzük Magyarországot a biztonság és a nyugalom szigetének!

nézőpont intézetvolodimir zelenszkijtisza párt
magyar

Poll: Hungarians Reject Both Zelensky and His Threat

According to a survey by the Nezopont Institute, 64 percent of Hungarians have a negative opinion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and 79 percent disapprove of the threat he directed at Hungary’s prime minister. Only about one-third oppose the official investigation of a Ukrainian cash shipment transiting Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 15. 13:56
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine (Photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

It was reported last week that the Ukrainian president threatened to hand over the Hungarian prime minister’s address to the Ukrainian military. A public opinion poll conducted in early March by the Nezopont Institute in cooperation with MTVA shows that the vast majority of Hungarians—79 percent—reject what the institute described as an outburst alien to European civilization. It is less surprising that 97 percent of Fidesz supporters have a negative view of Zelensky’s remarks, but even 63 percent of Tisza Party supporters disapproved of them. At the same time, 37 percent of the largest opposition party’s supporters either agreed with the statement or did not indicate a position.

Ukrajna_1_Nezopont_EN
 

According to the survey, the unprecedented outburst has also affected President Volodymyr Zelensky’s popularity in Hungary. Among voting-age Hungarians, 64 percent—91 percent among Fidesz voters—have a negative opinion of the Ukrainian president, while only 22 percent view him positively. Supporters of the Tisza Party are divided on the issue: nearly half of them (47 percent) sympathize with Ukraine’s president, while one-third (34 percent) do not.

Ukrajna_2_Nezopont_EN
 

A similar division appears regarding the European Union membership of the country led by Zelensky. Despite European pressure and Ukrainian demands for a rapid and unprecedented accession to the European Union, seven out of ten Hungarians (69 percent) oppose the idea, while only one-fifth (20 percent) are open to admitting Ukraine. This represents a growing trend since April 2025, when 62 percent of Hungarians opposed Ukraine’s accession and 29 percent supported it.

As with the results of the Tisza Party’s petition campaign last year, its voters remain divided: 42 percent support admitting Hungary’s eastern neighbor—currently at war—to the European Union, while 44 percent oppose it. The rest either did not know or declined to answer.

Ukrajna_3_Nezopont_EN
 

Finally, the survey by the Nezopont Institute also asked Hungarians about the Ukrainian cash and gold shipment transiting Hungary - the so-called 'Gold Convoy'. A relative plurality—45 percent—agreed with Hungarian authorities’ decision to stop and investigate the cash shipment bound for Ukraine, while one-third (35 percent) opposed the move. While four-fifths (81 percent) of Fidesz voters welcomed the development, nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of Tisza Party voters sided with those transporting the Ukrainian cash.

Ukrajna_4_Nezopont_EN
 

 

Overall, the findings suggest that a majority of Hungarians take a critical view of issues related to Ukraine. The ruling Fidesz voter base is unified in this regard, while opposition Tisza Party supporters remain sharply divided. It is therefore understandable that Peter Magyar avoids the topic and does everything possible to keep the issue of Ukraine out of the Hungarian election campaign.

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine (Photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekfelhévizy félix

Váratlan húzás rombolhatja szét Magyar Péter és a Tisza Párt kampányát

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Nem mindennapi dolog történt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu