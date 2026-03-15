Poll: Hungarians Reject Both Zelensky and His Threat

It was reported last week that the Ukrainian president threatened to hand over the Hungarian prime minister’s address to the Ukrainian military. A public opinion poll conducted in early March by the Nezopont Institute in cooperation with MTVA shows that the vast majority of Hungarians—79 percent—reject what the institute described as an outburst alien to European civilization. It is less surprising that 97 percent of Fidesz supporters have a negative view of Zelensky’s remarks, but even 63 percent of Tisza Party supporters disapproved of them. At the same time, 37 percent of the largest opposition party’s supporters either agreed with the statement or did not indicate a position.

According to the survey, the unprecedented outburst has also affected President Volodymyr Zelensky’s popularity in Hungary. Among voting-age Hungarians, 64 percent—91 percent among Fidesz voters—have a negative opinion of the Ukrainian president, while only 22 percent view him positively. Supporters of the Tisza Party are divided on the issue: nearly half of them (47 percent) sympathize with Ukraine’s president, while one-third (34 percent) do not.

A similar division appears regarding the European Union membership of the country led by Zelensky. Despite European pressure and Ukrainian demands for a rapid and unprecedented accession to the European Union, seven out of ten Hungarians (69 percent) oppose the idea, while only one-fifth (20 percent) are open to admitting Ukraine. This represents a growing trend since April 2025, when 62 percent of Hungarians opposed Ukraine’s accession and 29 percent supported it.

As with the results of the Tisza Party’s petition campaign last year, its voters remain divided: 42 percent support admitting Hungary’s eastern neighbor—currently at war—to the European Union, while 44 percent oppose it. The rest either did not know or declined to answer.

Finally, the survey by the Nezopont Institute also asked Hungarians about the Ukrainian cash and gold shipment transiting Hungary - the so-called 'Gold Convoy'. A relative plurality—45 percent—agreed with Hungarian authorities’ decision to stop and investigate the cash shipment bound for Ukraine, while one-third (35 percent) opposed the move. While four-fifths (81 percent) of Fidesz voters welcomed the development, nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of Tisza Party voters sided with those transporting the Ukrainian cash.