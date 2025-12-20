PM Orban: Europe Needs Not Only Peace, but Tranquility + Video

With reference to the Tisza River flowing in Szeged and the devastating flood of 1879, he remarked:

The flooding of the Tisza is a danger, but we have learned that when the Tisza comes, it always goes away as well.

Responding to the first question about why people should still vote for Fidesz after fifteen years, he said that there had been more good than bad. He stressed that the stakes in 2026 are high, because everything could be lost. He also noted that another reason to vote for Fidesz can be summed up in two words: Viktor Orban.

At this point, the Prime Minister entered the stage and said that without Fidesz-KDNP, there would be war and migrants. There would also be no secure old age and no tax reliefs for families with children. He emphasized that they have a fantastic community and are always able to bring forward the leader the country needs. As examples, he mentioned former President Janos Ader, Janos Lazar, and Central Bank Governor Mihaly Varga.

The Prime Minister presented three arguments for why people should vote for him. He noted that he is from the countryside, and if possible, people should choose one of their own kind. He added that he is in the best phase of life. Finally, he said he has not yet finished the task of making Hungarians great and prosperous.

"How much is it in Hungary's interest for Ukraine to collapse?" a man asked. In response, the PM Orban stressed that Ukraine must not collapse, because it matters who our neighbor is and what condition the neighbors yard is in.

"Forty-four percent of Ukraine's total electricity supply comes from Hungary, and 58 percent of its gas supply, via Russia. We need a stable Ukraine, and we do provide assistance, although it is painful that some of it has been stolen. At the same time, only peace can strengthen Ukraine. One hundred eighty billion euros have already been spent, and another ninety billion euros have now been decided upon. If that money had been taken to North Africa, such developments could already have been implemented that migrants would not even think about setting out," the Prime Minister pointed out.