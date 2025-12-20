PM Orban: Europe Needs Not Only Peace, but Tranquility + Video

The nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) reached its final stop of the year. As the closing event of the anti-war rally at the Pick Arena in Szeged, Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar held a briefing, called Lazarinfo, jointly with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The venue was fully packed, clearly demonstrating that large numbers of people support the pro-peace position.
Janos Lazar was the first to take the stage. He greeted the people of Szeged and specifically thanked them for standing their ground and remaining loyal to Fidesz even amid strong political headwinds.
For us, every field is home field,
the minister emphasized, thanking the audience for the large number of questions he has received at the Lazarinfo events.
Every question would be answered, as usual, also at the rally in Szeged, he explained. One minute would be available to ask a question, and one minute would be allotted for each response.
Based on the Lazarinfo events held so far, Janos Lazar said he had drawn several conclusions. He highlighted that voters expect the government to protect them and do not want to be lectured. Politicians must be useful and must not get on the nerves of voters.
He took the view that next year's election is not complicated: Fidesz offers high wages and low utility costs, while the Tisza Party wants low wages and high utility costs.
More reason, less anger, this is the message of the 2026 election,
Janos Lazar summarized.
