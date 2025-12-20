dpkorbán viktorlázár jános
PM Orban: Europe Needs Not Only Peace, but Tranquility + Video

In recent weeks, Viktor Orban has delivered detailed assessments of both foreign and domestic political developments at the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) meetings. At the anti-war rally in Szeged, held in the completely packed Pick Arena, the Prime Minister answered questions from the audience together with Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar.

2025. 12. 20.
The nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) reached its final stop of the year. As the closing event of the anti-war rally at the Pick Arena in Szeged, Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar held a briefing, called Lazarinfo, jointly with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The venue was fully packed, clearly demonstrating that large numbers of people support the pro-peace position.

DPK gyűlés Lázár
Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Janos Lazar was the first to take the stage. He greeted the people of Szeged and specifically thanked them for standing their ground and remaining loyal to Fidesz even amid strong political headwinds.

For us, every field is home field,

the minister emphasized, thanking the audience for the large number of questions he has received at the Lazarinfo events.

Every question would be answered, as usual, also at the rally in Szeged, he explained. One minute would be available to ask a question, and one minute would be allotted for each response.

Based on the Lazarinfo events held so far, Janos Lazar said he had drawn several conclusions. He highlighted that voters expect the government to protect them and do not want to be lectured. Politicians must be useful and must not get on the nerves of voters.

He took the view that next year's election is not complicated: Fidesz offers high wages and low utility costs, while the Tisza Party wants low wages and high utility costs.

More reason, less anger, this is the message of the 2026 election,

Janos Lazar summarized.

"Who are we today? We are the party of ordinary, everyday people. The party of the elderly, who have already worked an entire lifetime. The party of young people, who want to move forward through work, because we believe that through work everyone can advance. Through tax benefits, wage increases, reduced utility costs, or affordable housing loans. In this country, both Fidesz voters and non-Fidesz voters can move forward. We have built a work-based society," he listed, emphasizing that Tisza Party, by contrast, would build a society living on benefit.

With reference to the Tisza River flowing in Szeged and the devastating flood of 1879, he remarked:

The flooding of the Tisza is a danger, but we have learned that when the Tisza comes, it always goes away as well.

 

Responding to the first question about why people should still vote for Fidesz after fifteen years, he said that there had been more good than bad. He stressed that the stakes in 2026 are high, because everything could be lost. He also noted that another reason to vote for Fidesz can be summed up in two words: Viktor Orban.

At this point, the Prime Minister entered the stage and said that without Fidesz-KDNP, there would be war and migrants. There would also be no secure old age and no tax reliefs for families with children. He emphasized that they have a fantastic community and are always able to bring forward the leader the country needs. As examples, he mentioned former President Janos Ader, Janos Lazar, and Central Bank Governor Mihaly Varga.

 

The Prime Minister presented three arguments for why people should vote for him. He noted that he is from the countryside, and if possible, people should choose one of their own kind. He added that he is in the best phase of life. Finally, he said he has not yet finished the task of making Hungarians great and prosperous.

"How much is it in Hungary's interest for Ukraine to collapse?" a man asked. In response, the PM Orban stressed that Ukraine must not collapse, because it matters who our neighbor is and what condition the neighbors yard is in.

"Forty-four percent of Ukraine's total electricity supply comes from Hungary, and 58 percent of its gas supply, via Russia. We need a stable Ukraine, and we do provide assistance, although it is painful that some of it has been stolen. At the same time, only peace can strengthen Ukraine. One hundred eighty billion euros have already been spent, and another ninety billion euros have now been decided upon. If that money had been taken to North Africa, such developments could already have been implemented that migrants would not even think about setting out," the Prime Minister pointed out.

Regarding the frozen Russian assets, a woman asked how the outcome had been achieved.

In Brussels, we averted a direct risk of war. By confiscating frozen Russian assets, Europe would have sent a declaration of war, but we intercepted the carrier pigeon in time,

Viktor Orban summarized the events of the EU summit. He added that taking 230 billion euros and handing it over to one of the warring sides would have been tantamount to a declaration of war, because it would have meant entering the conflict. Of course, once the defeated side is obliged to pay reparations, that can be discussed, but not during the war, because that would involve us directly. "That cannot be done," he added. "Yesterday, the German Chancellor said in an interview that they are considering whether to send peacekeeping troops to Ukrainian territory, and if the Russians fire at them, they would fire back. This is what we call war," the Prime Minister warned. He praised the performance of the Belgian prime minister, who played a key role in making the decision that saved European peace.

Europe does not simply need peace, but tranquility,

PM Orban replied to another question. In his view, under the current circumstances, there is no real chance for tranquility.

He also noted that the United States' attention is turning toward Asia, and if Europeans believe that the Americans will protect them, they are gravely mistaken. Europe must be strong enough to defend itself. "Today, the problem is that Ukraine does not add to Europe's strength, but takes away from it," he stated. According to Viktor Orban, it is not the Ukrainian army, but the armies of European countries that must be strengthened.

Since Europe is moving toward war, Hungary needs a pro-peace government, the Prime Minister underlined. He added that there is a group that wants war, and at the center of this group is the European People's Party. The Tisza Party is a member of this pro-war group, he said. He emphasized that there is also a pro-peace camp in Europe, the Patriots, whose Hungarian representative is Fidesz-KDNP. "Next years election is the last one before the war. If we do not have a pro-peace government, we will pay a heavy price," the Prime Minister stressed.

In response to another question, the prime minister said that Europe has chosen the path of sanctions. He noted that

sanctions have brought rising energy prices to Europe. There is no concept for how to transition into growth,

he warned.

When asked whether the risk of escalation had been successfully averted at the EU summit, PM Orban said, "I like it when I am thrown into deep water. These situations inspire me. That is why the struggle does not frighten me. On the contrary, it is finally a chance to see where we truly stand. But it is also important that we are able to win."

"The risk of war today is greater than it was before the Brussels summit."

"Why? Because although the frozen assets were not stolen, a war loan worth 90 billion euros is being provided, which Ukraine is supposed to repay. To that I say: may the Tisza Party win an election in the same way that the Ukrainians will repay this loan," Viktor Orban remarked. He emphasized that the problem is not only that a loan must be given, but also that we ourselves do not have the money. This means that we too must take out loans, which we then immediately pass on to Ukraine. And if Ukraine does not repay the loan, then it will be us, the borrowing member states, who will have to pay instead.  He believes that those who own arms factories want war, but now bankers have also come out in favor of war because that is the only way credit institutions will get their money back.

A woman from Szeged asked Janos Lazar when the long-promised new bridge in Szeged would finally be built. The minister said that planning is underway and that it will take half a parliamentary term, but this is a bridge of strategic importance that is needed, and Szeged deserves it. Viktor Orban added that Szeged is one of the cities that has a national mission, but has not yet fulfilled it. Szeged is not yet the kind of power center that can attract strength and investment to itself, he pointed out.

The Prime Minister also received a question related to child protection. In his response, he recalled that before 2010, eighty people were in prison for committing pedophile crimes, whereas today that number is over 700. He also noted that hundreds of reports have been filed for crimes committed against children. Wherever laws are violated, those responsible will be caught and punished. Institutions that are not functioning properly will be fixed, he stated.

Speaking about reform schools, he said that every derailed young life affects a person deeply. These are derailed lives of young people who have committed crimes. They are being detained, not in a prison, but in a reform institution. He pointed out that no one is currently talking about the victims of these crimes or the victims' parents. As he said, if reform institutions are not placed under the authority of the prison system and the issue is not handled with law enforcement logic, there will always be problems. Order must be restored, he stressed.

Janos Lazar pointed out that child poverty has been eliminated and that every child is being given an opportunity.

DPK gyűlés Szeged
 The last anti-war rally of the year in Szeged (Photo: Prime Minister's General Department of Communication)

Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared several photos on his social media page from the venue of the anti-war rally in Szeged.

Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, had already checked in on social media ahead of the anti-war rally in Szeged.

"Our meeting at today's anti-war rally in Szeged will be memorable," Janos Lazar wrote on his  social media page. The Construction and Transport Minister revealed that they had already completed the dress rehearsal and that a LazarBazaar would also be held.

Lazarinfo with Orban! We are looking forward to meeting participants, awaiting their questions, and we will answer everything!

the minister announced.

Janos Lazar also shared a video from the dress rehearsal and from the venue.

Tamas Deutsch also checked in from Szeged. The head of the Fidesz delegation in the European Parliament was talking with Gabor Kubatov  on the Patriota YouTube channel.

Following the success of the September DPK meeting and the October Peace March, the Prime Minister announced the nationwide tour for citizens who are ready to act for their country. The goal of the anti-war rallies is to stand up against war with united strength. Since then, members of the DPK have held four anti-war rallies: the first one in Gyor on November 15, followed by meetings in Nyiregyhaza, Kecskemet, and Mohacs.

The 2026 Election Will Be Decisive

In recent weeks, Viktor Orban has provided detailed assessments of foreign and domestic political developments at the DPK meetings. This was expected again now, especially given that a decisive EU summit took place in the middle of the week.

At last weeks rally held in Mohacs, the Prime Minister said of Lajos Bokros, who has appeared around the Tisza Party:

We do not fit into Lajos Bokros's worldview, and Lajos Bokros does not fit into our worldview.

As the Prime Ministers summed up, citizens want three things from the economy: a roof over their heads, job opportunities, and a decent old age.

At the DPK meeting in Kecskemet, PM Orban said that the 2026 election will be the last election before the war that is approaching, and that the government elected then will have to fight for Hungary and save the country from the danger of war that is very likely moving toward us.

The kind of government we have in 2026 will determine our fate with regard to war,

he pointed out.

At the Nyiregyhaza stop of the Digital Civic Circles nationwide tour, Viktor Orban spoke about the details of his trip to Moscow. The Prime Minister argued that the path they are currently following is the right one: they are trying to persuade the Ukrainians to make peace in the interest of Hungary and all of Europe. At the first stop of the DPK tour in Gyor, Viktor Orban said that they are standing up for peace because Europe is standing on the threshold of war.

European leaders will wander, will stagger into a war,

Viktor Orban said.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Janos Lazar, Construction and Transport Minister, at the anti-war rally in Szeged (Photo: Zoltan Havran)


