PM Orban at Anti-War Rally in Nyiregyhaza: City Life Brings Freedom, Countryside Preserves Our Identity

PM Orban opened by saying he had just arrived on the Moscow–Nyiregyhaza route—now with the war, a six-hour flight, spending a total of twelve hours in the air yesterday—yet he still felt in good shape. He stressed that three weeks ago in the United States he was negotiating for an exemption from sanctions on Russian crude oil. This time, he said, Hungary needed guarantees directly from Vladimir Putin to ensure that the contracted energy supplies arrive this winter and next year. “We reached an agreement on that,” Viktor Orban noted, “so we can maintain the lowest utility costs in Europe.”

Gyula Tarczy spoke with Prime Minister Viktor Orban upon his return from negotiations in Moscow (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Knowing How to Negotiate

Asked why he once sat at a long table with Putin and this time at a much shorter one, PM Orban explained that the larger a country, the more cautious its leader tends to be about contracting illnesses. He emphasized that one must never approach negotiations with the American or Russian presidents from a position of inferiority. “You must find a way to avoid being in a subordinate role,” he said.

Mr. Orban pointed out that while the United States will celebrate its 250th anniversary next year, he represents a nation more than 1,100 years old. As for Russia, he recalled that they had invaded Hungary multiple times—in 1849, in both World Wars, and again in 1956.

Hungary Is a Different World

Viktor Orban recounted a story Putin had told him about visiting Transcarpathia during communist times, where he saw Hungarians in pressed shirts sitting on a bench—realizing, he said, that this was “a different world.” According to Orban, Putin understands that Hungarians are not Slavic and have a distinct cultural quality that Russians recognize and respect. Moscow, he noted, cares deeply about whether it can trust its partners. Since 2009, Hungary has honored every agreement it signed with Russia—and the Russians have done the same. “The most important thing I can say about the Russian President is that this approach works,” PM Orban stated.

(Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

Viktor Orban said Russia views today’s geopolitical situation through the lens of losing the Soviet Union and signing agreements with the West that the West did not honor. NATO expansion into Ukraine is, for them, a red line—they do not want a NATO neighbor. “We need power relations that allow us to live in peace and pursue economic growth. For us, the future of Ukraine and Russia is secondary,” he said.