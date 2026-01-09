Rendkívüli

Újabb bejelentést tett az operatív törzs

kormánytisza pártmagyar péterhavazástél
magyar

Peter Magyar Is Counting on Chaos, Showing Open Disregard for People

According to a source close to Magyar Nemzet, the leader of the Tisza Party is deliberately planning to use weather-related disruptions as an opportunity to build political capital for himself.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 01. 09. 14:33
Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Balogh Zoltan)
Based on our information, during meetings held with the leadership of the Tisza Party, Peter Magyar did not speak about cooperation or providing assistance, rather put the focus on how extraordinary situations could be exploited to incite sentiment against the government. The core of this strategy is to portray every disruption, no matter how minor, as "proof" of government incompetence.

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar of TISZA (Respect and Freedom) party answers a journalist's question during the international press conference in Budapest, Hungary, on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

Our source emphasized that

Peter repeatedly insisted that not a single malfunctioning railroad switch should pass in the coming days without being turned into a Facebook post, and that even the smallest disruption must be framed as a major failure of the government.

To this end, Tisza Party MP candidates were tasked with immediately reporting every problem in their local area and constituency to a designated team, which then uses this material to produce Facebook posts and videos.

Peter explained that the party is explicitly interested in disruptions lasting as long as possible, because in his view this makes the message 'come through more effectively,'

our source added. According to our information, internal consultations have already identified the themes along which the government is to be attacked, including transportation chaos, disruptions to public services, firewood supply issues, and people suffering from hypothermia due to the cold, regardless of the fact that extreme weather conditions pose serious challenges across Europe.

As is known, for the past year and a half Peter Magyar has systematically built his communication strategy on the narrative that the country is "falling apart," deliberately exaggerating objective difficulties at every opportunity. According to our information, the president of the Tisza Party is counting on a prolonged and highly visible breakdown in operations, whether in transportation, energy supply, or public services, to create a politically advantageous environment for himself and to manipulate the political agenda.

This once again shows that Peter Magyar is not driven by concern for the people. In reality, he does not seek to help them, but merely wants to discredit the government.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Balogh Zoltan)

