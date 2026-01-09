PM Orban Shares Letter From Donald Trump

Viktor Orban shared on social media that he had received a letter from Donald Trump, in which the American President emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations and the deepening of further cooperation. Donald Trump spoke highly of the Hungarian Prime Minister and indicated that he accepts the invitation to Hungary.

Viktor Orban received a letter from Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

In the letter, Trump wrote the following: "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, Thank you for your thoughtful letter and for the warm sentiments you shared regarding our recent meeting at the White House."