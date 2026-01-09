Orbán Viktorillegális migrációDonald Trumpszuverenitásenergetikai együttműködésTrump
magyar

PM Orban Shares Letter From Donald Trump

Viktor Orban shared a new post on his Facebook page, revealing that he had received a letter from Donald Trump. He added the following caption to the post: "From Washington, with love!"

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 09. 10:35
Donald Trump wrote appreciatively about the Hungarian Prime Minister and indicated that he accepts the invitation to visit Hungary (Photo: AFP)
Viktor Orban shared on social media that he had received a letter from Donald Trump, in which the American President emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations and the deepening of further cooperation. Donald Trump spoke highly of the Hungarian Prime Minister and indicated that he accepts the invitation to Hungary.

Orbán Viktor levelet kapott Donald Trumptól
Viktor Orban received a letter from Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

In the letter, Trump wrote the following: "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, Thank you for your thoughtful letter and for the warm sentiments you shared regarding our recent meeting at the White House."

It was a pleasure to host you and your delegation to celebrate the Golden Age of U.S.-Hungarian relations. I look forward to further deepening cooperation in the areas of defense, energy and illegal migration.

He continued: "Your bold leadership serves as an example for the rest of the world. You have always stood firm to defend the principles that make Hungary such a tremendous place – faith, family, and sovereignty. America admires that kind of courage."

I am grateful for your invitation to visit Hungary. My team will be in touch with regards to my scedule. Thank you once again for your friendship and support. I also wish you the best of luck with your electoral campaign in Hungary,

he concluded.

In a post on social media, analyst Daniel Deak highlighted that Hungary's Prime Minister likely made the letter public now because an agreement on the date has presumably been reached, which is expected to be officially announced later.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
