PM Orban: Europe Is on the Brink of War

“We stand up now because this is the moment to stand for peace,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared in Gyor at the first anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK). According to Hungary's Prime Minister, Europe is now standing on the very threshold of war. He emphasized that the work Hungary’s national government has carried out since 2010 gives the country a real chance to stay out of the escalating conflict.

Gábor Márton
2025. 11. 15. 19:28
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the DPK anti-war rally in Gyor (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)
The Digital Civic Circles (DPK) held their first anti-war rally in Gyor, where journalist Gergely Vaczi interviewed Prime Minister Viktor Orban. When asked what he thinks about his doodling drawn during an interview with ATV host Egon Ronai suddenly going viral on social media, PM Orban responded:
“I don’t even know whether to be happy about it. I’d prefer people remember what I said — but that’s modern media for you.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the first anti-war rally held in Gyor (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

The Prime Minister stressed that any media outlet or journalist financed from abroad cannot be considered a sovereign actor. 

National sovereignty, he warned, is not something he jokes about. He added that the foreign-funded left-wing press will always be there to write things that never happened. At the same time, he noted there are left-wing figures with whom there is no disagreement on the question of peace — and with them, he said, cooperation is possible.

“Europe is facing the danger of war,” 

Mr. Orban stated, saying they stand for peace precisely because Europe is standing on the doorstep of war. In his view, Europe’s leaders are about to stumble and drift into a conflict.

PM Orban pointed out that Europe has historical experience in how it has ended up in wars — and the current situation resembles those patterns. When asked whether the government is “monopolizing” the cause of peace, Orban said this accusation stems from a warped form of Hungarian political culture. In America, he explained, one of the parties is called the Democrats, yet that doesn't mean the other main party has been excluded from democracy. In his words, Hungarian politics often resembles a “bad board game.”

On EU funding for Ukraine, PM Orban emphasized that 

the Hungarian government’s position is based squarely on the interests of the Hungarian people, and he does not care what other countries think.

Corruption in Ukraine

Addressing corruption scandals in Ukraine, Orban said these issues matter, but they are secondary. The fundamental question is the war between Russia and Ukraine — and its consequences for Hungary and Hungarian voters.

Hungary can contribute to peacemaking," he said, "but cannot bring peace alone. If we cannot convince the Europeans, the question is whether we can stay out of the war.

PM Orban stressed that whether Hungary can remain outside the conflict also depends on who leads the country, and whether those leaders are sovereign enough to resist pressure.

Since 2010, the government’s decisions have also served the goal of keeping Hungary out of war,

he stated.

He said Hungarians are capable of great things if they believe in them, and that moderation and fairness must remain the key virtues of Hungarian politics.

If the Warring Sides Wanted Peace, There Would Be Peace

The Prime Minister argued that the warring sides do not want peace today. If they did, peace would be possible. He recalled meeting both leaders last year. He spoke with President Zelensky for two hours, trying to convince him that time was working against Ukraine. He asked him to use Hungary as a channel for peacemaking. This was before the U.S. presidential election, Orban noted — and he told Zelensky that if Donald Trump wins, the Americans will eventually pull back.

Orban believes Ukrainians could be persuaded toward peace more easily, because the country is no longer a sovereign state — it is sustained by the West. Western powers, he said, have tools to motivate Ukraine toward peace. He described a semi-secret early negotiation round between Russia and Ukraine a few months into the war. Russia, he said, offered peace in exchange for two regions and a guarantee that Ukraine would not join NATO. PM Orban says he saw the document himself. Under Anglo-Saxon pressure, Ukraine rejected the deal. Afterward, Russia declared it would take four regions — and, except for 22 percent of one region, it has done so. “Russia will not give this up, and time is on their side,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

The Vatican Also Stands for Peace

PM Orban then described the brutality of the war, stressing:

If we do things right, we can spare hundreds of people living on the eastern front from daily suffering.

He noted that the Vatican fully supports efforts toward peace — and that 

"Western leaders, though flawed in many ways, are not “rotten to the core.” If Hungary handles the situation well," he believes more Western leaders can be persuaded.

He said a new anti-war leader will soon take power in the Czech Republic.

Babis has been finance minister before, so I’m sure he won’t support anything that costs them money,

Orban remarked — calling Andrej Babis a new ally in the anti-war camp.

Hungary Always Needs and Has Needed a Financial Shield

PM Orban said Hungary must always think in terms of protective shields because the country was placed on a destructive historical track when it lost the First World War. “In Trianon, they created an unviable Hungary. 

They took our oil fields, our mines, our forests. Hungary was supposed to die,

he said.

Because key resources and conditions for survival were taken away, Hungary has since always had to and must always maintain financial defenses.

“This is a given of Hungarian national existence,” he added, noting that the shield is not needed at the moment, but it may be needed again. Hungary has built protective structures in several directions — and the American one is the largest.

There are many types of protective structures or shields, the U.S. energy agreement, he added, costs Hungarian citizens nothing. During talks, he managed to convince Donald Trump that new sanctions would harm Hungary — and Trump agreed.

"The result of this deal lasts as long as the President wants it to — so its duration is unlimited,” PM Orban said.

On migration, he explained that unlike war, Hungary cannot “stay out” — it must pro-actively defend itself.

PM Orban said that in this modern world, nothing is greater than being born Hungarian. “Those who have never spoken Hungarian cannot know what they are missing. There is no language like this, which has produced world literature. We live here as strangers surrounded by strangers. Our origins are tribal.” Hungary exists surrounded entirely by non-related peoples, he said; Hungarians don't see themselves in the universe, but see a historical process, of which they are a part. Not all nations think this way. "To a westerner and to us the meaning of the word "nation" isn't necessarily the same."

War Kills, Migration Changes Us

PM Orban said the greatest existential threats to Hungary are war and migration. "We must stay out of the war," he insisted, "and protect ourselves against migration. War kills us, migration changes us. We would no longer be Hungarians — or maybe we would be called that, but it would not be the same.” He said he sees no European country that became more content after admitting migrants. For him, homogeneity is a value worth preserving — while Brussels sees it as a problem and wants to replace the population.

Viktor Orban said that young people must be spoken to with patience: “They are our children. We must ask ourselves whether we were good parents. If everyone sits down and talks openly with them, the majority," he believes, "will come to the same conclusions as us." Being Hungarian comes with a few rules that can't be overstepped.

Accordng to Viktor Orban, the Hungarian national soccer team's match on Sunday will be a test of character, not just a game.

One of the Best Jobs in the World

Responding to audience questions, PM Orban said politics is one of the best professions, because it gives a person the tools to do good.

Like I said before, being Hungarian is the greatest thing in the world; and thinking is the second greatest. So I encourage everyone to take part in public life.

He said ordinary people can support peace by creating peace within themselves, in their communities, and in Hungary.

When asked, he stressed that true strength is needed not for war, but for peace.

He said his greatest motivation to hold firm against war and migration pressures is his family — and his six grandchildren.

Regarding the opposition Tisza Party and Peter Magyar’s "rally" later that day in Gyor, he remarked:

It’s not easy being left-wing in Hungary today.

Since 2010, Viktor Orban said, every major goal once claimed by the left has been achieved by the right and the Fidesz–KDNP governments.
“All the left’s important values have been realized by the right. That leaves power as their only motivation,” he concluded.

Peter Szijjarto: Four Years of War

“I will always be grateful to Gor and to the team I began this work with. It was this team that pulled off the biggest upset of the 2006 parliamentary elections,” Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto began his remarks at the event. Hungary’s Foreign Minister added that he will always remain grateful to the Benedictines running the school he attended here, because it was there he learned an ethical code that still guides him today.

DPK Győr Szijjártó Péter
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also gave a speech at the first anti-war DPK rally (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

According to Szijjarto, we are living in an age of crises: it has been nearly four years since a war broke out right next door, and more than ten years since illegal migrants began storming Hungary’s borders. At the same time, ideologies have emerged claiming that fathers can be women and mothers can be men.

He emphasized that 

Brussels wants the war to escalate

—and that the human tragedies simply do not concern them.

Churches Already Being Shut Down Across the EU

The minister said no one knows where Europeans’ money is actually going, yet Brussels is still trying to force Ukraine—along with the Ukrainian mafia and its inferior-quality grain—into the EU. At the same time, he argued, Brussels is pushing a population-replacement agenda, shutting down churches, dismantling Christian identity, and redefining the family to the point where children are told they can be something other than what they were born—where the mother is called “Parent 1” and the father is “Parent 2.”

“They want to give free rein to LGBTQ activists, but as long as Viktor Orban is prime minister, Hungary will not line up behind Brussels,” 

he stressed.

FM Szijjarto noted that the “Brussels crowd” is also coming to Gyor today, just as they went to Kotcse. “This man [Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar - ed.] spent years throwing tantrums just to cheer for the Prime Minister from the first row. Given that, it’s admirable that he now makes do simply being in the same city with him.”

He added that these Tisza figures openly support Brussels’ agenda: they want to drag Hungary into war and promote gender ideology—all because their leader is beholden to Brussels in exchange for legal immunity.

Protecting the Children

Peter Szijjarto warned that Hungary cannot allow itself to be pulled into the war—or allow its children’s minds to be filled with harmful ideology.

"Only a pro-national government led by Viktor Orban," he said, "can protect the Hungarian people from these dangers." “They want to send Hungarian money, weapons, and soldiers to Ukraine. Our government would rather pay Brussels than allow illegal migrants to be brought here. The precondition for stopping all this is a sovereign government.”

How would the little rooster have defended the utility-price cuts?” he asked rhetorically. “International politics is the terrain of serious people.

He added:

"If Viktor Orban remains prime minister, Hungarians won’t be dragged into the war, migrants won’t be brought into the country, and our children will be protected.”

Conversations About Hungary and the Wider World

The Digital Civic Circles’ first anti-war gathering in Gyor opened with a shadow-theater performance by the group Attraction. The first discussion featured Olympic fencing champion Timea Nagy, comedian Oliver Nacsa, and historian-political scientist Marton Bekes, interviewed by hosts Zsofi Szabo and Philip Rakay.

Nacsa recalled that in 2018, they had left a Christmas market just minutes before a terrorist attack took place. “We were lucky—and this is the kind of thing that cannot happen in Hungary,” he said.

Timea Nagy spoke about standing atop the podium and hearing the Hungarian anthem played everywhere: “That feeling is unity—and peace begins with unity.”

If we truly heard each other’s voices, there would be far fewer wars,

she added, noting that many seem unwilling to hear that voice.

Oliver Nacsa, Marton Bekes, and Timea Nagy at the anti-war rally (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)

Historian Marton Bekes emphasized the stakes: “The question is whether the country has leadership capable of keeping Hungary out of the war. It will succeed—no outside power will weigh us down, and the Prime Minister will push back against the pressure.”

 

These are the blessed years of peace under Viktor Orban, and we must treasure them,

he said.

The next panel featured Olympic silver-medalist gymnast Katalin Makray Schmitt, handball legend Anita Gorbicz, and actor Karoly Nemcsak.

Katalin Makray Schmitt , Karoly Nemcsak, and Anita Gorbicz (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)

Makray spoke about the responsibility of serving any community and said the Women's DPK members strengthen each other. “My heart aches for my homeland. We must set aside dark thoughts because they weaken us—and right now we must be strong,” she said, adding:

“We need the language of love—but the triad that guides my life—God, homeland, family—is the foundation of everything. God above all, no word is more beautiful than ‘homeland,’ and the family is a part of that homeland.”

Gorbicz warned that fake news and half-truths mislead people in sports as well, not allowing clear vision: “Disinformation takes us far away from peace.”

Charity

Host Zsofi Szabo appeared wearing a hoodie printed with the doodling sketch drawn by Prime Minister Orban during his recent ATV interview—an illustration he gave to interviewer Egon Ronai at the end of the broadcast.

 

Host Zsofi Szabo sports the hoodie decorated with a viral sketch by the Prime Minister (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)

The hoodie and other merchandise is available through the DPK webshop, with proceeds benefiting the public-media charity campaign “It’s Good to Be Good!” recipients

Many wanted to reproduce the doodle that went viral, but there were questions about copyright and whether it could legally be printed on mugs, T-shirts, or sweatshirts. Viktor Orban resolved the issue by commenting:

I grant permission to everyone. There is freedom!

According to organizers, the Digital Civic Circles’ (DPK) first national meeting demonstrated the strength of their community. After the success of their September gathering, DPK leaders launched a national tour to personally connect more Hungarians who want to work for their country. Prime Minister Orban then formally announced the tour in his October 23 speech following the record-breaking Peace March.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's interview at the DPK anti-war rally in Gyor (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)


