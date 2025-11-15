PM Orban: Europe Is on the Brink of War

The Digital Civic Circles (DPK) held their first anti-war rally in Gyor, where journalist Gergely Vaczi interviewed Prime Minister Viktor Orban. When asked what he thinks about his doodling drawn during an interview with ATV host Egon Ronai suddenly going viral on social media, PM Orban responded:

“I don’t even know whether to be happy about it. I’d prefer people remember what I said — but that’s modern media for you.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the first anti-war rally held in Gyor (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

The Prime Minister stressed that any media outlet or journalist financed from abroad cannot be considered a sovereign actor.

National sovereignty, he warned, is not something he jokes about. He added that the foreign-funded left-wing press will always be there to write things that never happened. At the same time, he noted there are left-wing figures with whom there is no disagreement on the question of peace — and with them, he said, cooperation is possible.

“Europe is facing the danger of war,”

Mr. Orban stated, saying they stand for peace precisely because Europe is standing on the doorstep of war. In his view, Europe’s leaders are about to stumble and drift into a conflict.

PM Orban pointed out that Europe has historical experience in how it has ended up in wars — and the current situation resembles those patterns. When asked whether the government is “monopolizing” the cause of peace, Orban said this accusation stems from a warped form of Hungarian political culture. In America, he explained, one of the parties is called the Democrats, yet that doesn't mean the other main party has been excluded from democracy. In his words, Hungarian politics often resembles a “bad board game.”

On EU funding for Ukraine, PM Orban emphasized that

the Hungarian government’s position is based squarely on the interests of the Hungarian people, and he does not care what other countries think.

Corruption in Ukraine

Addressing corruption scandals in Ukraine, Orban said these issues matter, but they are secondary. The fundamental question is the war between Russia and Ukraine — and its consequences for Hungary and Hungarian voters.

Hungary can contribute to peacemaking," he said, "but cannot bring peace alone. If we cannot convince the Europeans, the question is whether we can stay out of the war.

PM Orban stressed that whether Hungary can remain outside the conflict also depends on who leads the country, and whether those leaders are sovereign enough to resist pressure.

Since 2010, the government’s decisions have also served the goal of keeping Hungary out of war,

he stated.