The governing parties can close the year on a strong note and head into 2026 with confidence. Already in January, Fidesz–KDNP demonstrated its strength in the by-election triggered by the death of Arpad Janos Potapi. In Tolna County’s voting district 2, the governing parties’ candidate, Krisztina Csibi, won a commanding victory with 63 percent of the vote.

Fidesz achieved major victories in the by-elections (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)

It is worth noting that the opposition Tisza Party did not even field a candidate in that by-election, nor has it done so in any since—raising questions about the true extent of its public support, despite favorable polling figures in some surveys put out by left-leaning intitutes.

Major Fidesz Wins in By-Elections

The governing parties continued their winning streak in several local by-elections. In April, Fidesz candidates won decisively in both Tiszafured and Tiszakecske. In Tiszafured’s 2nd district, Fidesz–KDNP candidate Mrs Sandor Takacs secured an overwhelming 92 percent of the vote, while in Tiszakecske, Ferenc Babak won with nearly 74 percent.

In May, Fidesz mayoral candidate Tunde Kovacsne Szabo won in Tiszaigar with 64 percent of the vote. In September, the governing parties achieved another major victory in Budapest’s District VIII (Jozsefvaros), traditionally led by the left.

In voting district 9 of Jozsefvaros, Fidesz–KDNP candidate Lajos Kozma won with 52 percent.

Most recently, in Nagykoros, Fidesz-backed Andrea Zatykone Kispal won a by-election with 52.4 percent of the vote.

It is also worth noting that in the traditionally left-leaning Ujpest–Angyalfold constituency, Fidesz candidate Zsolt Renge lost narrowly to the left-wing DK party's Laszlo Varju, who has previously been convicted of a criminal offense. Still, the governing parties recorded a notable improvement: while Fidesz–KDNP received 31 percent in the 2024 European Parliament election there, the party rose to over 34 percent in the subsequent parliamentary by-election.

Left-Leaning Pollsters Acknowledge the Trend

Not only election results but also opinion polls now point to growing support for the governing Fidesz-KDNP parties. Even research institutes traditionally aligned with the left are being forced to acknowledge the shift. For months, these polling firms had claimed that the Tisza Party was comfortably ahead. Recently, however, their own data has begun to contradict that narrative. Several analysts have openly admitted that earlier polls overstated Tisza's support.

Surprisingly a growing number of studies by members of the 'manipulation roundtable' are coming out with numbers that are closer to reality than their previous measurements. In addition, the heads of research companies are also admitting as much in their rhetoric.

Median Institute director Endre Hann recently conceded on Klubradio that “the truly months-long momentum and growth of the Tisza Party has stalled,” acknowledging that its rise had peaked. Despite having consistently found the dominance of Tisza Party support, he now joins those pollsters who are sounding the alarm.