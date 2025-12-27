Despite Obstruction By A Tisza-Island Group, The Advance Of Hungarian Science Is Unstoppable

– More than 300,000 young people under the age of 25 remain exempt from personal income tax this year as well. Never before has there been so much funding in the Children and Youth Fund: 250 million forints were allocated to the development of community programs, 130 million forints to drug prevention, and 100 million forints to a mental health roadshow. The initiative closest to my heart was the selection of the Youth Capital, where the Carpathian Basin dimension also appeared: as a result, Cegled and Gheorgheni were named Youth Capitals for 2026, while Kecskemet and Targu Mures will hold the title in 2027, following a televised quiz show. Early next year, we will announce a new youth strategy; here too, we traveled across the entire Carpathian Basin to speak directly with young people. That said,

the undeniable sensation of this year is the Otthon Start program, aimed primarily at young people, as the average age of applicants is 34. We have already approved 15,000 Otthon Start applications, with an average value of 34 million forints per applicant.

I also encourage everyone to visit ifistart.hu, where all 251 youth programs are available in one place.

Half a million Hungarian mothers will become personal income tax-exempt, while the doubled family tax allowance will affect one million families (Photo: Attila Polyak)

– How has life for families changed?

– Every year has been the 'year of families' since 2010, but 2025 clearly stands out. Hungary is undergoing a family tax revolution unlike anything seen elsewhere. From July 1 this year, we increased the family tax allowance by 50 percent, and childbirth benefits (csed), child care benefits (gyed), and adoption benefits became exempt from personal income tax. On October 1, lifetime income tax exemption came into effect for 250,000 mothers with three children. From January 1, mothers under 40 with two children, as well as all mothers under 30, will pay no personal income tax on their full income, and the second 50 percent increase in the family tax allowance will also take effect. A one-child family under the age of 30 can save 1.5 million forints per year, families raising two kids can save 2.2 million, and three-child families 3.7 million forints.

Half a million mothers will be tax-exempt, one million families will benefit from the doubled family tax allowance, and by 2029, one million mothers will be exempt from personal income tax for life.

– How have demographic indicators developed?

– A turning point is visible in demographics. One month ago, the number of marriages rose by 16 percent; now it has increased by 4 percent, and there is also an upward trend in the number of 12-week ultrasound examinations, which points to an improvement in birth rates. That said, we must recognize that the number of births cannot rise significantly,

due to the fact that there are 322,000 fewer women of childbearing age; of the sins of the so-called Bokros package named after Mr. Bokros himself, who has since aligned himself with the Tisza party.

At the same time, it is to the credit of the family policy launched in 2010 that 200,000 more children have been born than would have been the case had fertility rates remained at previous levels. Last year was a record year for adoption, with nearly 1,300 adoptions completed, and the acceleration of the process has also proven successful. We have introduced many practical, everyday regulatory changes to support adoption, so that children can grow up in loving families.

– Which developments in the world of culture would you highlight from 2025, and what would you like to strengthen next year?

– All cultural support has a Carpathian Basin dimension. The 200th anniversary of the birth of Mor Jokai, the most Hungarian of writers, reminds us that every action and every word of his was about love of country. The 150th anniversary of the birth of Kuno Klebelsberg recalls that what we are doing today with university development and the repatriation of world-renowned Hungarian researchers mirrors his legacy.

The Pannonia and HU-rizont programs are comparable to the founding of the Collegium Hungaricum institutions in Klebelsberg’s time.

We have increased funding for 37 theaters and 11 classical music institutions, launched the operation of the new Erkel Theater, and from January 1 a 15 percent cultural wage increase will take effect. The circle of Cultural Strategic Institutions is expanding: the Csokonai Theater in Debrecen will be elevated to this status, and for the first time an institution beyond Hungary’s borders will join through the Hungarian Opera of Cluj-Napoca. We are funding Hungarian culture—at twice the level of the EU average as a share of GDP—that is rooted in national and folk traditions and in Christian culture.

– Minister Hanko, you recently visited the Vatican. What did you discuss with Pope Leo XIV and the Pontifical Academy for Life?

– I asked the Holy Father for his blessing for Hungarian families, young people, science, and culture, and I also briefed him on the 200 Hungarian programs planned for the Holy Year of Hope. With the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, we discussed how a modern Christian government upholds these principles in the areas of family policy, science, universities, and youth affairs, and we also addressed the importance of the ethical use of artificial intelligence.