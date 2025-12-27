What Was Viktor Orban Like As A Child? The PM’s Mother Reveals All + Video

Prime Minister Orban’s mother, Erzsebet Sipos, gave an intimate interview to the CiviliZilla channel.

Erzsebet Sipos, Viktor Orban’s mother (Source: Facebook)

The conversation revealed many things, including what kind of child the prime minister was, and whether his leadership qualities were already evident at that time.

He was a distinctly serious little child,

– revealed Erzsebet Sipos, who said that her son had a determined personality even in childhood and already stood out among his peers at nursery because he “took the world seriously”.

Viktor Orban’s mother also spoke about the fact that

the Hungarian prime minister was a bright and intelligent kid, who did well at school.

Naturally, the conversation also touched on his passion for football and on the fact that, alongside his leadership skills, Viktor Orban’s organisational abilities were already apparent in childhood. The prime minister’s mother said that her son always wanted order around him and reacted strongly to injustice. She also revealed that she initially opposed Viktor Orban’s decision to enter politics because of personal family traumas experienced under socialism. As she explained, she had a particularly poor opinion of politics and did not want her child to head in that direction.

The interview also touched on the family’s Christmas traditions.

My birthday is on the 26th, and that’s when all the children come. And not just the children, the great-grandchildren and the grandchildren, but my sister as well, who also has a large family, so we are usually about forty of us,

– PM Orban's mother explained, and she also made no secret of the fact that she's the one who prepares the traditional festive dishes herself, each and every year.

When asked what she wishes for her son at Christmas, she put it this way:

that everything should remain as is, that no one should come to harm, that the family should live in love – and, as a politician, that he should “preferably win

You can listen to the full conversation here: